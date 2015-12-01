“The pro-life movement is afflicted by a partisan divide over the definition or pro-life,” Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America, wrote in an email to the New Republic. “When we use issues such as campaign finance reform or support for the [Affordable Care Act] to ‘discredit’ pro-life Democrats, it hurts the movement. There is a lot of animosity from conservative pro-lifers against pro-life Democrats because we don’t follow the party line on [non-abortion] issues.”

So part of the failure of the consistent life ethic was political. Those who controlled money and resources conducive to pro-life organizing were politically opposed or indifferent to the other issues advanced by a consistent life ethic, and instead focused their attention purely on abortion and how to outlaw it. Groups that would have imagined abortion as one of many troubling issues in a tapestry of American disregard for human life, and would have sought to decrease or end it with solutions that appealed to a broader sense of dignity, were gradually excluded from the pro-life movement, and the rhetoric of the contemporary pro-life movement took its shape.

But there was also a theological rejection of the consistent life ethic. Today’s movement pro-lifers believe that “unborn life is absolutely innocent, and therefore it has a certain kind of priority,” Kaveny said in a phone call with the New Republic. They do this even though Saint Augustine pointed out that “within Christian thought there is no purely innocent being, because original sin marks us all.” She added, “When you start prioritizing human dignity, you sideline the fact that God came to save us all, and we’re all in desperate need of salvation. So if what you focus on is the purity and the worth, you’re moving away from the central Christian vision that we’re one human family all together in one vision of dignity.”

Kaveny’s observation that the pro-life movement now tends to distinguish between fetal life and the lives of, say, convicted criminals helps explain the downfall of the consistent life ethic on theological grounds. Pro-lifers do not tend to view such lives as necessarily identical in dignity, since some are more tainted by sin than others. This means that abortion remains for them a unique priority, and ending it a matter of preventing the guilty from killing innocents.

Which is what provides the modern pro-life movement with much of its incendiary rhetorical charge, and makes the use of lethal force in defense of so many slain and threatened innocents a moral conundrum. “The problem with the pro-life movement right now is that they’ve got no good reason why people shouldn’t do what this guy in Colorado did, they’ve got to make a better case,” said Kaveny. Indeed, if abortion is uniquely evil and uniquely pitched in terms of the wrong of the aggressor versus the innocence of the victims, then the case against lethal force is rather difficult to make. When the case is made, as in the 1994 Nashville Declaration of Conscience, it is usually made along the lines of the consistent life ethic, noting the equal value of all human lives in God’s eyes, and putting aside, however precariously and temporarily, the distinctions that are often made when the subject shifts to abortion itself.

Nonetheless, diversity still persists inside the pro-life movement, and some believe that the next generation of pro-life activists will resist the rhetoric of its forebears. Charlie Camosy, Fordham University professor and author of Beyond the Abortion Wars, told the New Republic that “a new generation is taking its rightful place in our public discourse.” He added, “This new generation, however, is absolutely not fighting the culture wars. We need to abandon the assumptions, rhetoric, and approach of the late 1980s and embrace a ‘whole life,’ consistent message.”

The benefit of a consistent life ethic is, of course, that it does contain a compelling and obvious counter-narrative to the one that can be used as a justification for the murder of abortion providers and others involved in abortion work. It also contextualizes abortion in the American political landscape in a way that points toward long-term, non-violent solutions. Whether or not it ever achieves prominence in the pro-life movement will have as much to do with money and partisanship as with generational shifts in thought, the prospects for which still appear at this point rather dim.