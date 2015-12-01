Every day, hundreds of millions of messages are posted on Twitter. Researchers often see this avalanche of data as a gold mine, allowing them to measure in real time the attention, views and feelings of a huge sample of the population.



A number of recent studies have demonstrated how Twitter can be used to anticipate presidential elections, flu outbreaks or box-office results.

So could an analysis of Twitter data also help us predict changes in stock prices?

Two theories

There are two business theories that indicate Twitter could be useful in forecasting stock markets: