Because the phenomenon is so new, there’s almost no scientific literature on the psychological impact of seeing graphic violence in the media, the user-generated images produced from successful cop watching for instance. There are, however, studies that investigate the effect on the journalists who screen and edit graphic images before they make the news.

Seeing graphic violence goes further than thinking about racism’s effects on black people.

Dr. Anthony Feinstein, professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, is a trauma specialist and authored one such study in 2014. I spoke with him by phone about his findings. “What the results of the study show is that some journalists are affected significantly by viewing this type of content,” Feinstein said. “The other side of the coin is that the majority of journalists are fine. There’s a resilience within the profession.” That makes sense—everyone is impacted by images of violence differently, and it’s heartening that, for the most part, journalists are able to cope productively. But for some, the impact can be greatly distressing, and manifest in depression, anxiety, alcoholism, and/or PTSD. Feinstein says that has to do with how often journalists are exposed to graphic content: “If a journalist is [exposed to violent images] day in and day out for a long time, they habituate to what they’re looking at. It doesn’t seem to affect them as strongly as those who [are exposed] for short periods.”

Which means that there’s a relatively harmful psychological impact when you’re exposed to violent images in bursts—like in the news cycle or trending on social media. This was the study’s major finding, Feinstein said. “My data shows that if you have a relatively quick exposure to very violent images—[if] you leave and then come back and are exposed again—this short, sharp exposure, that appears to be more unsettling than someone who’s sitting down and doing it hour after hour because in that case it’s almost like the body and mind switch off to what you’re looking at,” he explained. One of his report’s recommendations: limiting “relentless” exposure to short bursts of violence.

Feinstein’s study also clarified that graphic images had more of a negative effect on journalists looking at images from their home countries—e.g., Syrian journalists looking at images from the current conflict would fare worse, psychologically speaking, than if they saw violence in other parts of the world. “Many journalists who are asked to screen this content might be looking at images that come from their home, and that of course is even more upsetting,” he says. It’s not hard to imagine that images of violence done to black people would have a detrimental impact on the black people on the other side of the screen.



Dr. Roxane Silver is a professor of psychology, social behavior, and public health at the University of California Irvine, where she’s researched the impact of broadcasting tragedies since 9/11. Her latest study, commissioned by the National Science Foundation in 2013, investigated the Boston marathon bombing. Silver and her team conducted interviews with witnesses to the traumatic event and with viewers of media broadcasting violent images after the fact. Her team found that viewing graphic images repeatedly could potentially cause harm.