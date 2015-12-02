Marathon running has never been more popular than it is today. What began as a novelty in 1896 at the first Olympic games—one in which two leaders collapsed and had to be hauled off the track—is now an annual event for amateur runners in some 1200 venues worldwide. According to the running industry promotional group Running USA, about 550,000 people completed a marathon last year. And although the race has inspired many other tests of mettle and strength, such as the Ironman Triathlon and the Tough Mudder obstacle course, the marathon itself holds a special place in popular imagination. It is, in the memorable phrase of marathon official Chris Brasher, “the great suburban Everest.” Brasher’s quip suggests the demographic of laymen marathoners: the average household income of a reader of the magazine Runner’s World is $113,118.

Most professional marathoners, on the other hand, hail from rural East Africa: Of the 100 all-time best marathoners, 90 are either Ethiopian or Kenyan. The very speediest runners are ethnically Kalenjin, a tribe from Kenya’s western highlands. Despite making up only 0.06 percent of the world’s population, Kalenjins have run all but two of the ten fastest marathon times ever recorded. There are many explanations for the unusual success of Kalenjin runners. Kalenjins tend to have long, slender legs ideal for distance running. Born at high altitudes, members of the tribe develop large and powerful lungs as well as high levels of oxygen-carrying hemoglobin in their blood. Kalenjins tend to grow up walking and running barefoot, so their feet and arches become unusually muscular and elastic. The men endure a painful circumcision rite that includes a long period of seclusion, which is thought by some to prepare them for the suffering and solitude of running a marathon.

Caesar focuses much of his book on Geoffrey Mutai, a Kalenjin who holds the course records for both the New York and Boston marathons. Mutai was born in a small Kenyan village called Equator. He grew up poor and was frequently beaten by his father. He worked as a rock breaker, smashing big rocks with a sledgehammer to form little stones used to fortify cement. He did not start running seriously until he was 18 years old, and then he ran on his own, with little recognition or encouragement, for years. As a professional, he seems to have succeeded in races through superior acts of will. In the 2011 Boston Marathon, Mutai’s best, he ran his twentieth mile in 4:32, faster than the pace needed to complete all 26.2 miles in two hours.

Caesar’s interest in top African runners extends to their lives off the track, which are often fraught with danger and disorientation. During a disputed presidential election that provoked both random and targeted ethnic violence in Kenya in 2007 and 2008, former world champion Luke Kibet was knocked unconscious by a rock thrown at his head. Later, he had to defend himself from another attack with a pistol. The marathoners Lucas Sang and Wesley Ngetich were both killed, Ngetich by a poison arrow. Sammy Wanjiru, Kenya’s gold medalist in the marathon of the 2008 Olympics, evaded the turmoil only to be undone by his own success. Wanjiru grew up in a mud hut unable to afford shoes, but by the age of 21 he had earned a Nike sponsorship and over a million dollars. He spent his money quickly, and started drinking and gaining weight. He failed to finish the London Marathon in 2010. In 2011, he died drunkenly falling off his bedroom balcony. Caesar visits Wanjiru’s grave soon after his death. A group of the runner’s cows, now emaciated, are wandering around the site. Caesar reports that they would die of neglect only a few months later.

Over the course of his career as a magazine journalist, Caesar has written on a wide array of firsts, greatests and bests. His previous subjects include Witanhurt, “London’s most mysterious mansion”; Alain Robert, who climbs “the world’s tallest skyscrapers”; Phil Taylor, “the finest darts player of all time”; foreign correspondents who report from places like Syria, “the most dangerous warzone in recent memory”; Roger Federer, “the greatest tennis player of the modern era”; the 2010 contest between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut, “the greatest Wimbledon match of all time”; and Mark Rylance, “the greatest Shakespearean actor of his generation—maybe the greatest actor regardless of category.”