Though the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau is expected to cap the interest rates such services can charge, it cannot put a complete stop to the predatory lending practices that target indigent communities. For these reasons, the government has begun exploring how to best expand economic inclusion by bringing these households into mainstream financial markets.

This is where mobile technology can assist. The Federal Reserve notes that 63 percent of the unbanked and 91 percent of the underbanked have mobile phones—more than 40 percent of which are smartphones. And the most frequent mobile pay activity was paying bills online, a service usually provided at an additional cost. According to the Fed, the primary reason unbanked and underbanked Americans cite for not having or fully utilizing a bank account is that they don’t like dealing with banks and they don’t write enough checks to make the account worthwhile. Mobile pay technology ameliorates both of these issues.

In fact, many smartphones are now shipped with mobile pay applications already loaded. For example, prepaid smartphones can be bought for as little as $40 at electronic, discount, and office supply stores, and the Android Pay application comes with some of them preinstalled. So not only can those in need have more reliable access to more of their money, they also have increased access to capital through person-to-person payments and remittances, which could also have positive impacts for small businesses in minority communities.

And this is where today’s presidential candidates should make their case. By putting forth policy that incentivizes use of mobile technology in minority and poor communities, they will increase consumer protection by bringing the unbanked into the banking sector while also protecting the most vulnerable from reliance on predatory lending services. The technology exists. And since the wireless and banking industries are already regulated, the ability to make friendly rules towards this aim is well within the authority of the presidency from the outset.

So what could the executive branch do to incentive growth? First, it can ensure the regulatory maze is navigable for established players and new entrants. Mobile applications inherently cross sectors, tying together numerous industries on a single device. The mobile startup that wants to connect impoverished communities with little access to medical facilities to health-care professionals will have to navigate wireless, medical, privacy, consumer protection, insurance, liability, and electronic funds transmission regulations for each transaction. Without streamlining, this can be prohibitive for all but the largest companies.

Another way to encourage growth is to permit government programs and payments to be mobile-compatible, such as Medicare and Medicaid enrollment and services management, Social Security and EBT direct deposits, and other social safety net programs. Not only can this help reduce the incidence of fraud, but it also signals to businesses that this market is open and to consumers that they can trust in the security of mobile technology. Government participation inherently increases the number of users and helps create a lucrative market that will have positive impacts on communities most in need.

We know the campaigns are familiar with mobile technology because it has become an essential tool for fundraising, marketing, and engagement. But in addition to looking at this technology as a mechanism to get elected, they must also think of ways to incorporate it into governing.

The current political environment requires creative solutions to age-old problems. And those who are confronting the highest hurdles to the American Dream should not have to sit on the sidelines until the bickering ceases. Surely this is a point to which all of the candidates can also agree.