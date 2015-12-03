When I was ten, my mother married a Baltimore County Police officer. While off duty, he kept his service pistol in a locked box in their bedroom closet; after each shift, he’d sit on the edge of their bed and unload it. I never watched him do it. But the clicks and cadences became familiar, and the chills I felt hearing them never went away—even now, when I hear pistols being loaded and unloaded in action films, I shudder. The sounds echoed off our high ceilings. Some nights, it was impossible not to think: “There is a weapon in this house that can easily kill. Only one of us is trained to use it.” It was also impossible to forget what I’d seen and read about police officers using their guns on unarmed civilians. These were the Amadou Diallo years, the Sean Bell years. For about nine of the eleven years they were married, my stepfather served on the police force. I never saw him wield the gun, but living with it in my house shaped my ideas about owning one. I don’t want to. They have never made me feel safer.

In October, as President Obama delivered his impassioned response to the mass shooting in Roseburg, Oregon at Umpqua Community College, he stressed how repetitive this cycle has become. “Somehow this has become routine,” he said. “The reporting is routine. My response here at this podium ends up being routine. The conversation in the aftermath of it. We’ve become numb to this.” And these shootings are happening so frequently that numbness is unsurprising. We develop stock responses, because the details of each tragedy being to blur and our condolences and pleas for more stringent gun control—or a redoubled defense of gun ownership—become interchangeable.

The data show that a mass shooting—where four or more die—happens nearly once per day in this country. This year, they have happened more often than that. But there are ways to avoid forgetting the cost of American gun violence, even for those of us who have experienced the news reports at a remove, even among those of us who have been fortunate enough to have never witnessed or been the victim of a shooting. This is imperative, because retaining our humanity depends on being able to feel.

For me, staving off numbness involves a series of rituals. They alternate between conjuring memory, speaking the names of the dead, and, retaining some minor detail reported about the personality of at least one victim among those slain in mass shootings. Six-year-old Sandy Hook Elementary student Catherine Violet Hubbard, for instance, had flame-red hair and a smattering of freckles across her cheeks and nose. She loved animals so much that her family requested donations to the Newtown Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers to honor her memory. Lucas Eibel, one of nine killed at Umpqua, was a Wildlife Safari junior zookeeper and a quadruplet; when I think of him, I think about his siblings, and imagine how they are coping.