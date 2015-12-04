It’s also doubtful that she fully understood the Arabic language. Or Islamic law. Or the gravity of the sexual charges that were brought against her. It is not uncommon for underprivileged women from Asia and Africa to be victimized in Saudi Arabia’s religious legal system.

U.S. State Department reports on human trafficking show that migrant women in Saudi Arabia find themselves held captive by their employers, because of the kingdom’s requirement that foreign workers must receive permission from their employers to obtain an exit visa to leave the country.

Predictably, reports of rape and sexual blackmail, as well as bogus charges of adultery, aren’t rare among foreign female workers trapped in Saudi Arabia.

Knowing all this, the Sri Lankan government is making some efforts to get the housemaid’s sentence lifted or reduced. Legal help has been procured, an appeal filed before the Riyadh Court. But the hour is late. (The exact date of her scheduled execution is unclear; it’s difficult to get clear information from the Saudi courts.) Sri Lanka doesn’t appear to have made interventions at the highest diplomatic levels. It cannot afford to fall out of favor with the Saudi kingdom, one of the Middle Eastern countries on which Sri Lanka is dependent for $2.5 billion in remittances from Sri Lankan domestic workers.

In the past, Sri Lanka, a small, predominantly Buddhist island, has had little influence on the legal decisions of the wealthy Muslim kingdom, which treats many Sri Lankan workers like prisoners of war. In 2013, another Sri Lankan maid was put to death. Today nearly 250 Sri Lankans, including 125 women, are serving jail time. There are also 150 more Sri Lankans languishing in Saudi police stations or camps awaiting trial for all manner of alleged crimes.

Perhaps in the next few days only world outrage might save the housemaid. Not even her family knows about her death sentence.

So far the Obama administration has shown no interest in her case. Nor has any assistance come from the United Nations, where, in a grim irony, Saudi Arabia currently chairs a panel of the the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The stoning of this lowly, nameless housemaid will stand as a symbol of our world’s moral failing. Given the indifference of the Obama administration, the silence of the United Nations, and the cruelty of the Saudi Arabian theocracy, only pressure from the media might now help.

So far the world’s response has been shameful. And as a morality tale, we should recognize that our indifference to this woman says as much about ourselves as it does the brutality of Saudi Arabia’s legal system.