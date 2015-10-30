On Wednesday, December 16th, 2015, the New Republic, in partnership with Defend Our Future, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: Beyond Paris at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The program, featuring Brian Deese from the White House, will address the successes of COP21 and examine what the next steps need to be.



The event will be an opportunity to meet and engage with a cross-section of climate change thinkers and leaders from government, industry, academia and the non-profit sector. Through an interactive series of panels and interviews featuring speakers from the U.S. and abroad, the program will shed light on the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Paris, and discuss what must come next.

The forum will take place at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. from 9:00am to 11:30am on Wednesday, December 16th, and the day will kickoff with a coffee networking reception.





REGISTER HERE.