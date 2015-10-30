On Wednesday, December 16th, 2015, the New Republic, in partnership with Defend Our Future, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: Beyond Paris at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The program, featuring Brian Deese from the White House, will address the successes of COP21 and examine what the next steps need to be.
The event will be an opportunity to meet and engage with a cross-section of climate change thinkers and leaders from government, industry, academia and the non-profit sector. Through an interactive series of panels and interviews featuring speakers from the U.S. and abroad, the program will shed light on the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Paris, and discuss what must come next.
The forum will take place at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. from 9:00am to 11:30am on Wednesday, December 16th, and the day will kickoff with a coffee networking reception.
Can’t make it? Watch the live stream HERE and follow the conversation online with hashtag #ClimateDC.
AGENDA:
8:30am: Guest Arrival and Registration
9:00am: Welcome Remarks: Chris Hughes, Publisher and Chairman, New Republic
9:05am: Executive Remarks: Alicia Prevost, Director, Defend Our Future
9:10am: Panel Discussion: What Comes Next?
- Vicki Arroyo, Executive Director, Georgetown Climate Center
- Jacqui Patterson, Director, NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Program
- Steven Olikara, Co-Founder and President, Millennial Action Project
- Andy MacCracken, President, National Campus Leadership Council
Moderator: Rebecca Leber, Staff Writer, New Republic
9:45am: Audience Q+A
9:55am: Headline Interview: The U.S. as a Global Leader in Climate Change
- Brian Deese, Special Advisor to the President
Moderator: Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, Lecturer at Stanford Law School, New Republic Contributor
10:30am: Audience Q+A
10:40am: Panel Discussion: Success in Paris
- Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado, Brazilian Ambassador to the United States
- Nat Keohane, Vice President, Global Climate, Environmental Defense Fund
- Alden Meyer, Director of Strategy and Policy, Union of Concerned Scientists
- Michael Levi, Director, Energy Security and Climate Change Program, Council on Foreign Relations
Moderator: Jeffrey Ball, scholar-in-residence at Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, Lecturer at Stanford Law School, New Republic Contributor
11:15am: Audience Q+A
11:30am: Closing Remarks, Event Conclusion
Questions: Molly Wraight, mwraight@newrepublic.com.