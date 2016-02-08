It was Ted Cruz who got there first. On March 23, 2015, the senator from Texas announced his candidacy for President, the first major player in the 2016 race,

and only four days later Cruz was in Merrimack, New Hampshire at a rally organized by the Conservative Business League. Since then, Cruz has made 16 visit and 76 stops in the state, but the candidates who have visited the most—Jeb Bush, George Pataki, Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Chris Christie, and John Kasich—have clocked in over 100 stops in the state, at rallies, brunches, lunches, house parties, community centers, veterans halls, hotel ballrooms, diners, restaurants, and bars.

Like Iowa before it, the New Hampshire primary is a long, hard slog for the candidates, who must flirt with its citizens in an endless game of “will they or won’t they?” Photographer M. Scott Brauer was on the road with the candidates for much of the early campaigning: “There’s a joke in New Hampshire that the voters don’t make up their mind until they’ve personally seen a candidate at least three times.”

Dr. Ben Carson at a town hall campaign stop at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire, August 13, 2015.

The first New Hampshire primary took place on March 14, 1916. The primary was originally scheduled for May, but “frugal New Hampshirites had realized it was wasteful to light the Town Hall twice,” and the date of the first official primary was moved up to coincide with the annual town hall meeting day on March 14.

The primary didn’t hold the political significance it has today has until 1952, the first primary in which voters could cast a ballot for the candidate directly, rather than for delegates to represent their interests at the National Convention. This change is what set the New Hampshire primaries apart from the Iowa caucuses, which still elect delegates.