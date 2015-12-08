Trippi says, “The facts are that when two candidates go at it in a multicandidate race, you might succeed in knocking votes off the candidate you are hitting, but it is very rare that they would go to you.”

Political scientists agree. “In primary elections, attacking someone of your own party does hurt you,” says Patrick Meirick, an associate professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Oklahoma, where he studies the influence of political advertising. This is the rationale, he says, behind Ronald Reagan’s oft-cited eleventh commandment: “You shall not speak ill of a fellow Republican.”

The 2004 primary demonstrated that principle on the other side of the aisle. Dean and Gephardt finished third and fourth—disastrous results after being Iowa favorites. Dean limped into irrelevance, and Gephardt formally dropped out a day after the caucuses. “It was murder-suicide,” says Trippi. “He killed us knowing that he was going to kill himself.” Gephardt did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the New Republic.

By one measure, at least, the Republicans’ presidential sweepstakes in 2016 looks like the Democrats’ 12 years ago: It’s utterly impossible to predict who might prevail. The 2004 cycle was the last time we saw a sprawling field of candidates that, less than two months before Iowa, still included at least half-a-dozen plausible contenders for the nomination. But according to Trippi and some political scientists, the similarities may end there. By dint of superior strategy—and a greater arsenal of conservative critiques to lob at Rubio—Cruz might be positioned to emerge the winner from this battle in a way that neither Dean nor Gephardt could.

Cruz’s rationale for attacking first was clear. “While Cruz is certainly disliked by much of the party, he believes that he has the evangelical community behind him and that he can make enough inroads with some more moderate types to be successful,” says Martin Cohen, an associate professor of political science at James Madison University. “He sees Rubio as the establishment threat, the one that is in his way, and he is therefore knocking him down.”

“Why Cruz is doing this makes tremendous sense,” Trippi says. “You know the strength of the evangelical Christians from Santorum and Huckabee [and their victories in Iowa in 2012 and 2008, respectively]. You let Carson corral them. You say sweet things about Donald Trump. You want to be there to pick up the pieces when Carson inevitably fades. But there is one other guy you have to get out of the way, and his name is Marco Rubio.”

Cruz has a leg up on Rubio: ammunition. Labeling Rubio an establishment figure—one who supported amnesty and who worked with the Gang of Eight on immigration reform—could be very effective in the current political climate, in which many Republicans think that their representatives in Washington have sold them out. Cruz has adhered to those talking points religiously.

For months, Rubio avoided rebutting those charges, perhaps attempting to skirt the risky crossfire that took down Dean. But as Cruz continued to attack, Rubio, like Dean, had to respond. “Cruz is still coming at you,” Trippi says. “Are you just going to sit there while the other guy wraps an anchor around your ankles and throws it over the side of the boat? No, you’re going to grab the anchor and hit him over the head.”

However, it may be harder for Rubio to land punches that both hurt Cruz and elevate his own support. “If Rubio attacks Cruz, the voters who move away from Cruz don’t have to go to Rubio,” says Stephen Ansolabehere, a Harvard professor who coauthored a seminal book on negative advertising, Going Negative. “They could just as well go to Trump or Carson or someone else. Rubio’s attacks in that case might very well make him worse off by raising the support of other competitors.”

The negativity could theoretically drive Rubio’s supporters towards another dark horse candidate, Chris Christie, or even Trump. Rubio’s choice to hammer Cruz on foreign policy, specifically, may even make things worse for him. Even if Rubio succeeds in making Cruz seem soft on national security, voters might be more likely to decamp to Trump or Christie, two candidates who have framed themselves as tough guys on foreign policy.

Rubio also seems to be struggling to hit Cruz back in a damaging way. Despite being hammered for days, the Texas senator is still gaining in Iowa: the most recent polls have Cruz leading the pack for the first time with 24 percent support, up three points in the last three weeks. Furthermore, while Democrats thought the battle between Gephardt and Dean made both seem ungentlemanly and unpresidential, the Republicans who support Cruz seem to like his incendiary style.

Rubio, on the other hand, has more to lose. If he continues to attack Cruz—moving further away from the inspirational, American Dream rhetoric he has thus far employed—his more sedate, establishment supporters could penalize him for it. That, in turn, could make it tougher for Rubio to build the momentum he needs to keep Cruz from locking up too many of the voters he still hopes to win over. Unless Cruz has more vulnerabilities on the right than Rubio’s opposition researchers have been able to find so far, he very well could be the one to benefit from a battle with Rubio.