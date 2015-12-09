THE IMPROBABILITY OF LOVE: A NOVEL by Hannah Rothschild Knopf, 418 pp., $27.95

It is difficult to say which is Rothschild’s main achievement in this sprawling, plot-laden romp of a novel, her first. On the one hand, through her chatterbox Watteau, she has made a playful but ultimately persuasive argument for the value of the fête galante, still dismissed by art students and critics alike as bon-bon art. You close her book and you immediately want to revisit the museums that preserve this maligned and overlooked moment in art history: the Frick in New York, the Wallace in London, and the Camondo, the Cognacq-Jay, or the Jacquemart-André in Paris. If you do, you will likely find that the real fête galante paintings start to resemble the “Improbability of Love.” They may not speak, but they will appear as the nuanced, challenging and surprising pieces they are.

On the other hand, the novel is a delicious and sometimes devastating satire of what the art world has become in 2015: more fickle than the fashion industry, and arguably more obsessed with money than the financial sector. This is territory Hannah Rothschild knows well. In August 2015, she became Chairman of the Board of London’s National Gallery, an institution that features in her novel, and not without critique. The plot begins when the lovely but lowly Annie, unlucky in life but even unluckier in love, buys the Watteau—one of the world’s great missing masterpieces—on a whim for next to nothing. After she takes a job as the personal chef to Memling and Rebecca Winkelman, the imperious father-daughter team who are also London’s most elite art dealers, Annie brings her Watteau to the attention of “experts” who, quelle surprise, dismiss it out of hand. In time, however, the painting finds itself at the center of an international scandal involving incognito ex-Nazis and heads of state from around the globe.

Ultimately, The Improbability of Love is set in the same city we see in China Miéville’s London’s Overthrow and John Lanchester’s Capital, a global cosmopolis whose imperial shell is awash with cash but devoid of soul. Rothschild gleefully includes virtually all the archetypes of this modern dystopia, one by one. There are the émigré Russian oligarchs filling their Belgravia townhouses with priceless art they treat like dormitory posters, the impoverished English aristocrat forced to work as a St. James’s auctioneer, and, finally, the hardworking Annie, whose honesty takes her nowhere but prison (only for a while).

Watteau was a master of the fête galante, that decidedly pre-guillotine genre of French painting that typically features dainty aristocrats milling about in a leafy glade.

Early on, it becomes clear that Rothschild uses her vast and colorful cast of characters to say the things she herself cannot say. “We can be serious in Spitalfields, grungy in Golders Green or chic in Chelsea,” says a man-about-town to one of the émigré Russians. “Mind you, the venue changes, the people don’t. Funny how insular cultural life is: same old, same old.” Coming from a custodian of the National Gallery, the grande dame of London’s cultural institutions, that packs more than a little punch.

Another choice example of Rothschild’s refreshing humor comes when this same Russian, called Vlad, visits the Tate Modern to see a Damien Hirst show, presumably the blockbuster retrospective that ran there in real-life in 2012. “Walking through the rooms he saw the artist try out the same ideas in different forms: life, death and spots over and over again,” Rothschild writes. “Vlad tried to be moved or interested in these themes, tried hard to feel and understand what Hirst was telling him. Nothing happened.”