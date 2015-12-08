America has been lucky with its demagogues, who until recently have self-destructed or run into ruin before they could do a maximum amount of damage. As Donald Trump continues to poison public discourse with his open racism, most recently in his call to bar all Muslims from entering the United States, it’s worth reflecting on the fate of earlier rabble-rousers like Father Charles Coughlin and Joseph McCarthy.

Both of them in their heyday dominated headlines the way Trump does now, with divisive, mudslinging politics, filled with lurid lies and outrageous conspiracy theories. Both Coughlin and McCarthy flourished for longer than they should have. But both had their careers ended by the national media and effective institutional opposition from the organizations that nurtured them—the Catholic Church in the case of Coughlin and the Republican Party in the case of McCarthy. The unavoidable question is: Are there contemporary institutions that can rein in Trump?

Father Coughlin, a Canadian-born and -educated Catholic priest, settled in Detroit in 1923, and got his start as a political broadcaster in a benign way in 1926 with a religiously focused weekly radio address. In the early days, Coughlin’s show was largely apolitical, aside from its critique of the Ku Klux Klan’s anti-Catholicism. With the onset of the Depression, Coughlin increasingly preached a message based on Catholic social thought that emphasized the dignity of labor and the need to ameliorate poverty.

During these Depressions years, Coughlin became enormously popular, with an audience that at times reached 30 million. In keeping with the church’s social teachings, Coughlin was both anti-capitalist and anti-socialist, arguing for a Christian-inspired middle path of economic cooperation. For a time, he was an ardent supporter of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, but turned against the Democratic president by the mid-1930s, because he thought FDR was too beholden to financial interests.