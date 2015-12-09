Every day this week, Hillary Clinton has put out a plan of action for some aspect of domestic policy. On Monday, she reiterated her Wall Street reform plan in The New York Times; on Tuesday, she unfurled a new manufacturing tax credit for regions with significant layoffs; on Wednesday, she proposed an “exit tax” on corporations that shift their headquarters overseas.

It’s certainly worth locating where the Democratic front-runner stands on key economic and regulatory issues. But in a critical way, these white papers and proposals are beside the point. You can see that in Elizabeth Warren’s commentary on Clinton’s Wall Street reform op-ed, which everyone misinterpreted as an endorsement of the proposed regulations. “Secretary Clinton is right to fight back against Republicans trying to sneak Wall Street giveaways into the must-pass government funding bill,” Warren wrote on Facebook. Warren’s response has nothing to do with Clinton’s policy framework; it’s about how she would handle Republicans in Congress. And that, to be candid, is the only question that matters for Democratic nominees. It’s also one that they haven’t yet addressed to a satisfactory degree.

Republican success in the 2010 elections allowed them, in most cases, to draw congressional maps to their advantage. As a result it’s extremely likely that the next president, if he or she is a Democrat, will see control of Congress in the hands of the opposite party for at least an entire first term. That makes Democratic candidates’ pronouncements on taxes or health care or education or regulatory policy nice to know, but less vital than how they would manage divided government.

We can see how critical this question is through the example of the current Democrat in the White House. The Obama administration has staked out multiple strategies in the five years since Republicans regained at least one house of Congress. Initially, Obama tried active involvement, partnering with Republicans to try to get things he wanted. That backfired during the disastrous 2011 negotiations over the debt limit, which resulted in the destructive Budget Control Act, a huge win for the Republican vision of limited government. The deal generated trillions of dollars in spending cuts, and an artificial budget cap that endures to this day, even as Congress and the White House have attempted to limit the damage from sequestration.