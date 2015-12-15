6.

By Hannah Gold, pp. 154-183



When I first read Lolita I was in high school and thought that what made it “great literature” is that it forces the reader to identify with such a low and frightening character as its narrator Humbert Humbert. Not fully understanding why, I quickly became obsessed with the book—making lists of every word I didn’t know, writing a short story about a man who’s sexually attracted to his pet rabbit. Soon “lepidoptery” called to mind liver-spotted men and lechery, especially since I never used the word.

Now it seems to me a book in which every sense except sympathy is aroused. Nabokov’s frantic, flourishing imagery is the flattened gas pedal of style. Read the words out loud and you’ll start stumbling over them, or into them—anyway, making roadkill out of them. Nowhere is this need for speed better realized than in these pages of the book that recount the year that Hum and Lo spend tripping across America.



Humbert has just finished explaining to Lolita, with surgical cruelty, that she can either get in his car or become a ward of the state. From there, during “150 days of actual motion” and “200 days of interpolated standstills,” the two travel around the entire country, from Texas to California to Kansas, in no particular order. Along the way Humbert examines his legal status, which changes by the state and therefore by the day; in Alabama he’s a kidnapper, in Missouri he’s a legal guardian (he’s a sex offender everywhere).

There are pit stops at inns, with soda fountains and swimming pools. In California, Humbert gives Lolita tennis lessons. They go to the movies some two hundred times, where they watch news reels, Westerns, musicals. In the summer Humbert comes close to getting caught after forcing himself on Lolita outdoors, along a mountain pass. He suffers and grumbles that he will never be able to peer into Lolita’s innards, “her unknown heart, her nacreous liver, the sea-grapes of her lungs, her comely twin kidneys.” Apart from this Humbert sees everything America has to offer, or at least catalogues it. His motivation is to escape being seen anywhere for too long.

Above all, these pages are solidly some of the best in the book because they contain Humbert’s reference to himself as a “Humburger.” It’s hilarious, brief, totally unrelatable.

7.

By Hannah Rosefield, pp. 183-215

“I once read a French detective tale where the clues were actually in italics,” says Humbert. Short of putting the relevant sections of Lolita into italics, Nabokov couldn’t do much more to tell us to keep our eyes open as the novel shifts from romance to mystery.

The noirish details accumulate: hurried telephone calls, ambiguous names, a gun, a raincoat, a series of coincidences and motels. Yet I always hurry over these details, ignoring the clues that could help me solve Dolly’s disappearance. Though I don’t always have the best head for thrillers, I suspect that even the most promising Philip Marlowe-in-training would find it hard to pay attention to the coincidence of a long-gone hotel having the same name as a school play, when there’s the endless distraction of Lolita herself, morphing from child to stroppy, secretive teen.



Who can think about the identity of the playwright—“some old woman, Clare Something”—when Dolly Haze is coming down the street on her bicycle, chaotic, graceful, “one hand dreaming in her print flowered lap”? When there’s the gabby stupidity of headmistress Mrs. Pratt, baring her dentures at Humbert, wondering if anyone has yet taught Dolly about sex? When we see Humbert handing out dollars and dimes for sexual favors before right away prizing the money from Lolita’s fingers, believing that keeping her penniless will keep her his prisoner? Reading Lolita, missing all the signs, I find myself not only as enchanted but as foolish, as scornful, as oblivious as Humbert himself.



A poster for the Italian release of Stanley Kubrick’s 1962 film adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s novel, Lolita, starring Sue Lyon. Movie Poster Image Art / Getty Images

8.

By Gemma Sieff pp. 215-247

Things are ramping up for Humbert Humbert (or Otto Otto, or Mesmer Mesmer, or Lambert Lambert) and his spoil-of-war as they wander west. Tailed by a convertible he calls the Red Yak, HH is losing touch with reality. If he can’t shake the guy or determine who he is by aggressively interrogating the fickle little traitor in the passenger seat, he will try looking up his license plate. He copies it out only to find its digits mangled by “a child’s hand.” They drive on, HH pulls over, “Lo looked up with a semi-smile of surprise and without a word I delivered a tremendous backhand cut that caught her smack on her hot hard little cheekbone.” It’s one of the few moments of non-sexual violence between them: the kind of blow a brute bestows a woman. Among other details in these chapters it signals that Lo is no longer a perfect nymphet. At 14 she is approaching the end of her nymphancy and HH will lose her one way or another.



HH’s mania is making him see not double but fractal. “Perhaps, I was losing my mind.” Perhaps! He regrets allowing Lolita to participate in school dramas, realizing that pretending on the stage may (must) have taught her to pretend with him. The magic of her tennis game is in its sweetness, the spin-free sincerity of her lovely strokes, the absence of drive or a desire to win. HH’s own serve can be tricky, but he keeps it simple so as to prolong the game. “Who would upset such a lucid dear? Did I ever mention that her bare arm bore the 8 of vaccination? That I loved her hopelessly? That she was only fourteen?” Those questions ache with nostalgia. The 8 of vaccination is years old. She is only fourteen and already fourteen.



Lolita gets sick, and HH has to relinquish her to the hospital and its prying busybodies. He brings her a ridiculous stack of books when what she wants is all of her clothes, so that she can make a run for it, and with the help of impotent “uncle” Gustave, she does. HH foams at the mouth when he finds out, but keeps it together enough to stay out of jail for now.

Vladimir Nabokov in Rome while working on the screenplay for Lolita. Keystone/Getty Images

9.

By Moira Donegan, pp. 247-281

With Lolita gone, Humbert descends into madness. Destroyed by his grief, he declines to describe the years that immediately followed Lolita’s disappearance. “The general impression I desire to convey is of a side door crashing open in life’s full flight,” he says, “and a rush of roaring black time drowning with its whipping wind the cry of lone disaster.”

During this dark period Humbert meets Rita, an adult woman “twice Lolita’s age and three quarters of mine,” who he encounters jovially drunk at a roadside bar. They spend the next two years as an amicable, shoulder-slapping couple, driving from motel to motel in a happily drunken montage. His account of Rita’s arrests and infidelities in various highway towns is brief but offers an uncanny counterweight to Humbert’s relationship with Lolita. Here we see him again careening about a vice-filled and mournful America, but this time the affair is only ordinarily sordid, the sort of thing that happens between two consenting adults who do not try very hard to be kind to one another.



The emotional climax comes later: Humbert receives a letter from Lolita herself. She is married, pregnant, and needs money. He tracks her down to a glamourless rural town, where the 17-year-old Lolita is living with an anodyne young veteran. The reunion is, as such things must be, a disappointment. “Couple of inches taller,” Humbert recounts. “Pink-rimmed glasses. New, heaped-up hairdo, new ears. . . . The moment, the death I had kept conjuring up for three years was as simple as a bit of dry wood.” He’s still in love, though he can’t contain his repulsion at her adult body and drab surroundings. Humbert gives her a check for ten times what she asked for, and, already knowing her answer, asks her to come away with him. It is perhaps Nabokov’s most arresting accomplishment that her reply contains genuine pity, genuine compassion. “‘No,’ she said. ‘No, honey, no,’” Humbert writes: “She had never called me honey before.”

10.

By Lidija Haas, pp. 281-309



Some of Lolita’s most poignant moments are crammed into the last few pages, where its tangle of the moral and the aesthetic, the wrenchingly sad and the gleefully grotesque, reaches a peak. Here Humbert has what some have wanted to see as partial epiphanies: the voices of children playing prompt him to realize the enormity of having stolen Dolly’s childhood; recalling a chance remark of hers, he vaguely senses that she is in fact a real person with a mind—“that quite possibly, behind the awful juvenile clichés, there was in her a garden and a twilight, and a palace gate—dim and adorable regions which happened to be lucidly and absolutely forbidden to me.”

Yet we can’t take any of this seriously as a redemption. It’s only a little less farcical than that other wrestling match he has with himself in this section, the showdown with his double, Quilty. For all his hangdog expressions of regret, Humbert has his claws in the girl and the reader till the last moment, keeping himself and her alive and locked together via “my writing hand.” In the “refuge of art,” she can’t get away from him and neither can we: “this is the only immortality you and I may share, my Lolita.”

Some readers have always worried about how much of HH there was in VN (sure, it’s art, they say, but why so many little girls?). That line of thought doesn’t lead anywhere especially interesting. But you could say that Nabokov does use Humbert to explore himself in one important sense: What does it mean to have, and employ, such powers, to make worlds out of words that can feel so much more vivid than the real one (and make us feel more for imaginary Lolita than for her real-life prototype Sally Horner, confined by Humbert to a parenthetical aside)? Is someone who can conjure such things doing the rest of us an ethical as well as aesthetic service, or is that virtuosity more like a dangerous perversion in itself? Nabokov would always want to have it both ways.