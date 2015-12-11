Indeed, the year began with a surge of essays in mainstream journals considering the Pope and his role in the church and world; the New Republic ran my cover story on the waves being made by the putatively “radical” pope in March, and The Atlantic continued the theme with a May essay by Catholic New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, who took a hard look at whether or not the Church can withstand a pope who some—Douthat among them—view as thoroughly unorthodox. In both cases (and in several others), essays anchored by the figure of Francis aired concerns about the future of the Church itself, and what its relationship to tradition would eventually look like. Francis’s flirtation with the possibility of altering the Church’s approach to communion for the divorced and remarried would, Douthat warned, “suggest to the world, and to many Catholics, that Catholicism was formally capitulating to the sexual revolution.” Such a spotty capitulation, Douthat predicted, would eventually render the Catholic Church as disparate as other divided congregations, split along doctrinal lines. The takeaway was, in other words, that Francis could be viewed (despite his many media adorers) as something of an existential threat to the Church he is charged to lead.

Which was not, of course, a perspective uniformly shared by Francis-watchers. Argument was guaranteed. But rather than unfolding purely in the pages of widely circulated Catholic newspapers and magazines—although the Francis question also found a home in Catholic-heavy publications like Commonweal, America, First Things, and Crisis—pro-Francis authors defended the pope’s shepherding in general-interest venues scattered across the publishing landscape. Articles in favor of Francis’s direction of the Church appeared in The Daily Beast, Time, and The Guardian, while skeptical pieces ran in The Week and The New York Times. Perhaps never before had the American reading public been party to such a protracted, thickly theological debate about the spiritual heritage and destiny of a single church, playing out between the covers of periodicals and journals normally set aside for items of broadly applicable public deliberation.

As the year progressed, the media’s Francis fixation occasioned the discussion of issues inside the Church far flung from the pontiff himself, though his presence often served as a springboard for thought. While Francis made peace with nuns investigated under his predecessor and called for an expanded role for women in the Church, venues outside the Catholic world quickly featured essays taking exception with Francis’s evident comfort with Catholic teaching on women. In Bustle and New York magazine, women writers wondered why Francis’s so-called liberalizing campaign inside the Church had yet to alter traditional Catholic positions on women’s leadership, such as the all-male priesthood and reservation of high Vatican ranks for men alone. “The Catholic Church risks becoming increasingly isolated in its marginalization of women’s voices,” theologian and professor Tina Beattie advised in the Los Angeles Times, reflecting on the Church’s position on reproductive rights and female priesthood. The position of the Catholic Church on women’s issues impacts millions of lives, as do the positions of any number of other world religions; what was peculiar about the debate sparked by Francis was that it invited a public probing, Catholic and non-Catholic, of the guts of the Church’s theology on women—not just of its impact on public policy.

Perhaps most contentiously, the year of Francis invited open consideration of the Church’s approach to economics and, more broadly, the morality of capitalism itself. The pope criticized trickle-down economics and “economies of exclusion” early in his papacy, touching off a flurry of articles criticizing his economic acumen, as well as the authority of religion to comment on matters of money. Two years after Evangelii Gaudium, the bombshell encyclical that invited so much angst over Francis’s view of capitalism, the issue was renewed as several Catholic candidates stepped up to vie for the Republican presidential nomination.

As campaign season kicked into high gear, several questions about Francis and his authority were posed to conservative Catholic politicians who, for one reason or another, have their own private disagreements with the Pope: “I have a difference in opinion with him on economic models,” said Republican presidential hopeful Marco Rubio, justifying the departure with a short meditation on the nature of papal infallibility. In what would become an oft-repeated mainstay in the political discussion of Francis, Rubio seemed to place the pope’s moral authority under one category of credibility, and his “economic” authority in another. Likewise, Jeb Bush recommended that voters pay little attention to Francis’s committed campaign against climate change, though he was still quick to say Francis “is not wrong”—a moral distinction seemingly concocted to distinguish between the candidate’s private religious beliefs and their apparently divergent political commitments.