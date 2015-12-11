Sacred images in particular could be recognized by a wide audience; but in sixteenth- and seventeenth-century Italy the vast majority of secular paintings were based on a comparatively limited stock of classical narratives, whose iconographic conventions became more or less codified over the years. When a Florentine scholar named Giovan Battista Adriani was consulted for a suitable story to inspire some tapestries being made for Cosimo I in the late 1550s, he argued against “novel inventions” and opted instead for the pleasures of recognition: “I would be of the opinion that it would be risky to deviate from stories that are known to many people,” he wrote—adding later, “For in my opinion he who paints something entirely unknown, or known by very few, will give less satisfaction, especially as these decorations are being made for display and are meant to please a wide audience… Nor does it disturb me in the least if this subject has already been painted by other artists; on the contrary, the more frequently and skilfully it is represented the happier I shall be.” He suggested the story of Theseus, “the details of which are very well known.”

First published in 1719 and successively revised and expanded over the decades that followed, the abbé Du Bos’s Réflexions critiques sur la poésie et sur la peinture is concerned less with the patrons of art than with its public—a body that in his conception distinctly includes an enlightened bourgeoisie. Like Cosimo’s adviser before him, Du Bos implicitly assumes that the wider the potential audience for an image, the more desirable that its subject be easily recognized; but when he announces that the painter “should only introduce on his canvas figures of whom everyone… has heard,” he has in mind a much larger and more heterogeneous group of viewers than any that might have had access to the ducal tapestries in mid-sixteenth-century Florence. In contrast to the poet, Du Bos argues, the painter cannot arouse our interest in unknown persons by granting them appealing characters and thus must confine himself to representing figures we already know: “his great merit consists in making us recognize these figures with certainty and ease.”

Yet while all visual artists face this limitation by Du Bos’s account, the discussion that follows makes clear that he is thinking above all of easel paintings and of the particular challenge posed by their capacity to travel. “If the subject of frescoes painted on great walls or of those large pictures that remain always in the same place is not well known, it may become so,” he argues; but “easel paintings, destined often to change place and owner alike,” apparently do not benefit from such local continuities. Indeed, it soon becomes evident that the sort of mobility he has in mind extends well beyond national boundaries: hence the claim that scenes taken from scripture or classical mythology are to be preferred to those drawn from modern history, because the former are “generally known,” while “every country has its saints, its kings, and its great figures, who are very well known and whom everyone there recognizes easily, but who are not so recognized in other countries.”

To think of pictures traveling like this is to worry lest even “a head of Henry IV” or “the heroes of Tasso and Ariosto” should prove inadvisable, since the first “would not render the subject of a picture comprehensible in Italy, as it would in France,” while the second “are not so well known in France as in Italy.” Ancient history and myth, on the other hand, pose no problem, since it is now “the custom established… among all the polite peoples of Europe” that children be required to study the “fables and histories” of the Greeks and Romans.

To think of pictures traveling like this is also, apparently, to wish for something very like titles: