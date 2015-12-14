When the Republican candidates convene Tuesday in Las Vegas for the next primary debate, Donald Trump will be flanked for the first time by Ted Cruz, who now polls in second place nationally and first in multiple Iowa surveys. If CNN used any of the major polling aggregators to determine stage placement, he’d be flanked on the other side by Marco Rubio, rather than Ben Carson, whose support continues to plummet.

These developments carry a great deal more than symbolic significance. They should force the political world to rethink its conception of the campaign altogether. Rubio has made the center-stage cut before, but Carson’s rapid descent hasn’t just benefited Trump. It has also allowed Cruz to break out of the welter of dark horses polling near or under five percent and rise into second place.

For the first time Tuesday, we will see the three emerging finalists congregating near center stage, and with perhaps the exception of Rubio, they are not who most people thought they’d be a year ago, or even a few months ago, when Trump first established dominance.

The early conventional wisdom held that the 2016 primary would be in many ways a replay of 2008 and 2012, with a divided field of conservatives unable to consolidate behind a single counterweight to an establishment-favored candidate. Jeb Bush was supposed to be that guy. Those who doubted Bush had the right chops or background or policy mix to unite the party placed their bets on different candidates like Rubio or early dropouts Rick Perry and Scott Walker. But the underlying analysis was the same.