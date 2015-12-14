New York Times columnist Ross Douthat has described Coppins’ account of the schemes to recruit the 2012 Republican Presidential candidate as “Romney porn.” Yet, despite this dismissive comment, Douthat himself has a taste for Romney smut, tweeting that, “I’ve been kinda-sorta fantasizing about a Romney write-in campaign in NH, because a Mitt v. Trump showdown would be, in a word, amazing.” There are polls showing that only Romney could beat Trump in New Hampshire. According to the Boston Globe, if Romney were in the race, he’d trounce Trump by a two-to-one margin in New Hampshire (31% to 15%). Sans Romney, Trump dominates in the first primary state.

Douthat makes the intriguing argument that a battle between Romney and Trump would be a contest not of opposites (a moderate versus an extremist), but of two very similar candidates. Both Romney and Trump appeal to a Republican nostalgia for a kind of fantasy version of the 1950s, days when supposedly competent white businessmen ran the show and America was a showcase of managerial expertise. In Douthat’s words on Twitter, Romney versus Trump would be “Capitalist v. capitalist. Alpha v. Alpha. Hair v. Hair. Opportunistic immigration restrictionist v. opportunistic immig. restrictionist.”



This acute observation brings to the fore the real problem of resurrecting Romney. It’s not so much that he still has the stench of defeat from 2012, or that he’s not particularly eager to run: The real weakness of Romney is that he’s not an alternative to Trump but the progenitor of Trumpism.

The origins of Trumpism are often located in figures like George Wallace or Ross Perot. There is some truth to that, but there is also a way in which Trump comes not from outside the GOP but from the very heart of the party. This goes back to the 1968 election, when the Southern Strategy emerged and the GOP chose to abandon African-American voters. Leap forward to the election of Barack Obama in 2008 and the sweeping changes happening in the country’s demographics. The Republicans faced a stark choice: Should they double down on the white vote or make an outreach effort to non-white voters (not just African-Americans but also Latinos, Asians, and other groups that are increasingly feel alienated from the GOP)?

In 2012, Romney made the fateful decision to reject outreach to non-whites and to focus on maximizing the white vote for the Republicans. Romney’s talk about “self-deportation” and his willingness to wave aside 47 percent of the population as moochers has to be seen as part of this focus on concentrating only on the core racial demographic of the GOP. On the one hand, his campaign was remarkably successful with those target voters: He won 59 percent of the white vote, higher than any candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984. But even that large share wasn’t enough to offset the rising number of non-white voters, the vast majority of whom voted for Obama.