Trying to keeping up in the “peak TV” era—when there’s too much well-made TV, and little consensus anymore on what’s must-see—is a fool’s errand. Even for those of us who spend our weekends on the couch with Hulu and Netflix, watching a television show in 2015 meant knowing that you were inevitably missing out on some other great television show. But amid the deluge, some scenes stood out as being unlike anything I had seen on TV before. They’re a disparate lot, coming from comedies and dramas, final seasons and unexpected debuts. These unforgettable scenes are sometimes sensual, sometimes sad, and sometimes both at once; they show characters unexpectedly letting their guards down and women at their most triumphant and their most wretched.

The Cry Face (You’re the Worst)



2015 was the year of the “sadcom”—a Vulture neologism I wish I had thought of—a genre that reached its apex with the second season of You’re the Worst, a caustic romantic comedy on FX about two commitment-phobes falling in love that has transformed into a brutally mundane look at clinical depression. What made this work, aside from sharp, empathetic writing by Stephen Falk and a crackerjack supporting ensemble, was Aya Cash’s malleable face. As Gretchen, Cash displayed a cry face to rival the best of them, not least because it was so free of histrionics. She gives her best performance in the season’s most formally inventive episode, “LCD Soundsystem,” as Gretchen wishes her way into the lives of a cool older couple in the neighborhood. When she realizes this idyllic couple is as adrift as she is, the camera slowly closes in on Cash’s hollow crumpling face before credits finally roll..

FXX



The Last Five Minutes of Unreal



“I love you. You know that, don’t you?” Who knew Shiri Appleby possessed such exhausted, inscrutable, crazy eyes? Or that she could give a performance as multi-layered and abrasive as the manipulative reality-TV producer Rachel Goldberg? Unreal’s twisty and twisted first season ended with the closest this brutal show could ever come to a happy ending: an affirmation of love between Rachel and her boss/mentor/maternal stand-in Quinn. In the final scene, Rachel tells Quinn she loves her with a look of hatred in her eyes. (I still can’t tell if this moment was a confession or a threat.) Quinn’s reply: “I love you too…weirdo.”



Lifetime



The Tooth Pull (The Americans)

In case it was ever in doubt that The Americans, without showing much skin, is the sexiest show on basic cable, the torturous tooth extraction scene from the episode “Open House” should quiet any naysayers. After the undercover spy/suburban mom Elizabeth Jennings breaks her tooth in a fight with two FBI agents, she determines it’s too risky to go see a professional. When the tooth is still aching three episodes later, her husband Philip volunteers to conduct some DIY dentistry in their basement. Without a soundtrack to provide distraction, the bloody scene—full of heavy breathing and intense close-ups of Philip and Elizabeth’s eyes—is tender and painful. Never has a man pulling out his wife’s tooth with a pair of pliers been more intimate.