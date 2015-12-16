Memory is faulty, it’s said, and on top of that it’s hard to describe. There are different kinds of memory and as many varieties of remembering: we can remember how to do things, that events happened, and the particular circumstances in which they occurred. The end of the year is a time to reflect, to remember the particular series of pasts that led here. The list that follows—a list of what we’ve already forgotten this year—is biased and necessarily incomplete, but hopefully you remember it as accurate enough.

Left Shark

Left Shark was born at this year’s Super Bowl—his mother was Katy Perry, and his twin brother was Right Shark. The brothers sprang directly from Perry’s head, an ironic take on the story of Zeus and Athena.

Llamas

Three llamas went on the lam after escaping on hoof from an Arizona assisted living facility in late February; one was quickly caught, but the other two were at large for more than an hour, according to the Los Angeles Times, while helicopters filmed from above. Where were you when you heard about the llama drama?

Dadbod/Manbuns

Men’s style was popular this year, with two big trends we all know and love. First up: Man buns. A man bun is a topknot, but on a man. Wow!