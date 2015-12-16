Bush’s basic message is that Trump is a joke, and that we need a real leader (hopefully him!) in charge instead. He voiced a sentiment that the political establishment—both Republican and Democratic—has been expressing for months, and he delivered it with more vim and verve than he has at any point so far. But at its core, it was essentially a hollow message. It assumes that it’s self-evident that Trump is an unserious, potentially dangerous candidate, and that it’s self-evident that Bush is the one real grown-up in the room.

But Bush’s attacks essentially were about style and tone—not substance. Though he lamented Trump’s lack of seriousness, he—and every other candidate, aside from Rand Paul—failed to call out the moral bankruptcy of Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from the United States and kill innocent civilians in the Middle East. At his strongest, Bush described these as ineffective policies—which they are—but not as immoral ones that defy America’s values as a nation. He failed to get to the heart of why Trump’s candidacy is so dangerous both to the GOP and to the country. That’s partly because the Republican Party has already moved so far in Trump’s direction: Bush, for instance, has called for the U.S. to accept Syrian refugees, but only so long as they’re Christian.

In terms of actual policy, Bush—like the others—failed to articulate a vision for change in the fight against ISIS that was fundamentally different than what Clinton is calling for. He called for the need to create a no-fly zone in Syria, to arm Kurdish fighters directly, and to embed more U.S. fighters in the Iraqi military, all while working “in concert with the Arab nations.” Many of those measures go farther than what the Obama administration has committed to. But they conform completely with the plan that Clinton has laid out to stop ISIS, as she outlined in a major national-security speech after the Paris attacks. Bush simply overlaid these shared, bipartisan priorities with an anodyne call for leadership—just a more “serious” version than what Trump represents. “Leadership, leadership is not about attacking people and disparaging people,” Bush said. “Leadership is about creating a serious strategy to deal with the threat of our time.”

The truth is that, for all the bellicose talk and fear-mongering about our anti-terrorism strategy, the Republican candidates don’t have a different game plan for fighting ISIS in Syria. The debate did reveal the new extremes that some of its presidential candidates are willing to float: Carson and Trump both defended the need to bomb innocent civilians, potentially committing war crimes overseas, for instance. But when pushed on the details of a real strategy, the candidates came up short.

Pressed on an earlier comment that he would “carpet-bomb ISIS into oblivion,” Ted Cruz, for instance, revealed that he either didn’t know what carpet-bombing was, or was just using hawkish rhetoric to defend targeted strikes against ISIS, which is what we’re doing anyway. Aside from Rand Paul—the outlier who’s polling even lower than Bush—the Republican candidates essentially reiterated the same hollow message, simply stressing that Democrats (along with Trump) lacked the necessary leadership. As Marco Rubio said: “We must lead. We are the most powerful nation in the world. We need to begin to act like it again.”