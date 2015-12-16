In an October interview with The Washington Post, Paul had deemed the idea of a no-fly zone over Syria a terrible one. “That’s drawing a red line in the sky,” he told reporter David Weigel. “Once you draw a red line, and people cross it, what happens? Now we’re talking about an incident that could lead to World War III.”

On Tuesday night, Blitzer asked Christie whether he would shoot down Russian aircraft if one or more encroached over such a no-fly zone. “Not only would I be prepared to do it, I would do it. A no-fly zone means a no-fly zone, Wolf. That’s what it means.” A decent amount of the crowd clapped for that. “See, maybe—maybe because I’m from New Jersey, I just have this kind of plain-language hangup,” Christie added, emphasizing he would tell it to Russian president Vladimir Putin straight that the zone applied to him, too. “Yes, we would shoot down the planes of Russian pilots if in fact they were stupid enough to think that this president was the same feckless weakling that the president we have in the Oval Office is right now.”

Calling the same president he was hugging after Hurricane Sandy a “feckless weakling” was just the latest performance from the fake “tough guy” Christie, a Sopranos cosplayer in elective office and the Republican Party’s chief bully before Trump showed up. But this is the kind of careless bloviating that today’s conservative base eats up with the vigor and restraint of a glutton left alone at a Christmas buffet. Even as he wakes this morning and wipes the remains of last night’s rhetoric from the corners of his mouth, the hard-right Republican voter may not realize that when Blitzer tossed to Paul for a response, he elicited the most sobering moment of the night.

“Well, I think if you’re in favor of World War III, you have your candidate,” Paul said, earning applause. “My goodness, what we want in a leader is someone with judgment, not someone who is so reckless as to stand on the stage and say, ‘Yes, I’m jumping up and down; I’m going to shoot down Russian planes.’ Russia already flies in that airspace. It may not be something we’re in love with, the fact that they’re there, but they were invited by Iraq and by Syria to fly in that airspace.” Paul added that Hillary Clinton also supports a Syria no-fly zone—she called for one in October—but he circled back to criticizing the kind of leadership that GOP candidates like Christie are demonstrating during this long job interview process.

“We need to confront Russia from a position of strength, but we don’t need to confront Russia from a point of recklessness that would lead to war,” Paul said, before dropping a zinger about the Bridgegate scandal. “I mean, I think when we think about the judgment of someone who might want World War III, we might think about someone who might shut down a bridge because they don’t like their friends.” Christie shrugged off the dis, but the damage was done.