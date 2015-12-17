The influence of the West can also be seen at the top. We learn about the crucial role the American TV series Dallas played for Turks, how we were fascinated with the lifestyle in Dallas and “elected a new prime minister”—Turgut Ozal—“whose dream was to transform Turkey into a little U.S.”

But those changes didn’t reach into Samancı’s school life. In the book, the Samancı sisters spend their childhoods studying all the time, with their uncle worrying they will get permanent brain damage. Thanks to Turkey’s exams culture, the young Samancı becomes increasingly obsessed with test scores while having little self-confidence, often envious of those coming from more privileged backgrounds.

Özge Samancı

She goes to a boarding school for high school, the first time she has lived apart from her parents, and these scenes offer subtle insights into the cultural antagonisms that haunt Turkey today. In her class most boys come from conservative families and are practicing Muslims; meanwhile, Samancı and her girlfriends mostly come from secular backgrounds. Conservative boys view them as promiscuous; girls, in turn, find their male friends extremely dull.

Pushed into depression by the dysfunctional Turkish education system, Samancı looks for inspiration in an unlikely figure: Jacques Cousteau, the French explorer, conservationist, filmmaker, and author. Cousteau first enters her world through an undersea documentary shown on Turkey’s state broadcaster, and Samancı immediately places his picture on her bedroom wall.

But more than Cousteau, she desires to please her parents. She ends up attending Turkey’s most prestigious college, the American-founded Bosphorus University, where she enrolls in the mathematics program. Before long she regrets the decision.

At the end of Dare to Disappoint, she is 23 and full of enthusiasm for an artistic career. Today Samancı is 40; in the intervening years she drew obsessively, around eight hours a day. The financial support came from her sister, while Samancı also tutored high school students to help pay the rent. She drew for the weekly humor magazine Leman, but soon realized she needed a real job. She was surprised to be hired as a teaching assistant at Istanbul’s Bilgi University, in the visual communication design department, where her career as a comic artist was acknowledged for the first time.

“Working in the design department and making comics for the humor magazine, I understood how I was happiest while working with images,” she said. “After that everything I did involved images.” She started a web comic, Ordinary Things, and produced interactive installations. “It took so much effort for me to arrive here,” she said.

Shaping the book’s narrative took two years. She started writing it in 2010, when she was a visiting fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. She rewrote the story six times, thought of giving up, then somehow managed to finish it. After completing two chapters she found an agent, and in less than a month’s time Dare to Disappoint was sold to the publisher Farrar, Straus & Giroux. “The day of the sale I was so shocked that I forgot my keys and locked myself out,” she laughed.



When Samancı first starting making autobiographical sketches for her friends, she thought that she had invented a new genre. But while that may have been naive, books like Karl Ove Knausgaard’s My Struggle have breathed new life into autobiography, showing the different ways in which it can be approached.

“I wrote and drew my story exactly as I remember,” Samancı told me. “I did not include any fictional elements. Even the radio in the story is our family radio. I found an image of our old Sony radio and drew from it. I am obsessed with showing the exact image that I remember. I spent hours to finding photos of many other props such as our black and white TV, carpets, stoves.”

She added, “That said, what we see in the book is coming from my memory. We all know human memory distorts events, but friends and family who read the earlier drafts would have told me if there was a distortion.”

In the future, Samancı wants to produce a book that mixes lived experience with fiction. “Comics artist Lynda Barry has called it autobiofictionography,” she said. “There is a way of mixing autobiography with fiction in an ethical way.”

There is a touch of Marjane Satrapi, of Persepolis fame, in Samancı’s work, but just a touch. Her Turkey is a patriarchal society, doubly oppressed by the forces of militarism and nationalism, and is presented to us through the perspective of a prospective feminist. But thanks to its era-traversing narrative, Dare to Disappoint’s politics is subtler in scope. Samancı’s younger self encounters constant obstacles; she shows how the education system turned independent-minded youngsters of our generation into test-obsessed monsters. But in Samancı’s telling nothing seems more oppressive than middle-class family expectations. And despite social pressures, which abound in Turkey’s society, the young artist in Dare to Disappoint is allowed to pursue her dreams—and is lucky enough to discover what those dreams are.