THE CONFIDENCE GAME: WHY WE FALL FOR IT…EVERY TIME by Maria Konnikova Viking, 352 pp., $28.00

Neither answer is straightforward. Con artists tend to possess the immoral characteristics that psychologists refer to as the triad of “dark traits”: psychopathy (lack of empathy for others), narcissism (an inflated sense of self-worth and entitlement), and Machiavellianism (the propensity to manipulate others for one’s own ends). But plenty of people with these traits also don’t become con artists. To create anyone from a back-alley fortune teller to Bernie Madoff, the predisposition for deception has to intersect with the opportunity to deceive and the capacity to justify it. At the same time, Konnikova points out, everyone carries out a deception of some sort at some point in their lives; everyone has the capacity to manipulate. Studies show that we lie, on average, three times in an ordinary, 10-minute conversation. Mostly, these are white lies: We say we’re happy to see someone when we’re not. We agree that we enjoyed something when we didn’t. Are con artists merely exaggerated versions of our worst selves? Are we all, in some sense, small-time con artists in the performances of everyday life?

The con man, self-fashioned and self-assured, convinced he can be whoever he dreams of being, also looks rather similar to the modern ideal of the self-made man—with, of course, a stiff twist of dishonesty. Isn’t he Jay Gatsby, Andrew Carnegie, and any one of the rootless cowboys or salesmen of the American imagination? He springs, like Fitzgerald’s hero, “from his Platonic conception of himself.” He lives in the service of “a vast, vulgar, and meretricious beauty… and to this conception he [is] faithful to the end.” Con men have turned up everywhere, at every point in human history, but America suits their purposes particularly well. Demara observed that Americans are among the most trusting people in the world, ever forgiving of the repentant sinner, ever willing to take you at your word, ever eager to be liked: “Where else but in America,” he wondered, “could a guy like me operate?” Konnikova notes that there could easily have been an alternate reality in which Madoff’s victims never woke up to his deceptions. How much of the con artist lies beneath the masks of respected, self-made men? And to what extent is the con artist just trying to live out the American dream of self-actualization?

The profile of a typical victim is no less fuzzy. The scams Konnikova recounts cheat lonely young women and esteemed academics alike. No one is really safe, because the con is less about who you are than where you are at a certain time in your life. People fall more easily when they’re already down, when divorce or job loss or mounting debt has left them vulnerable and eager for an easy solution. But this doesn’t account for all cases. The main problem is that humans are, by nature, very trusting beings. We survive by relying on each other. People have to cooperate in order to get along, and so we’ve evolved to believe that other people are basically decent. For the most part, this is a good bet, but a small slice of the population has learned to take advantage of everyone else’s tendency to trust.

Since 2008, Konnikova notes, consumer fraud in the U.S. has risen by more than 60 percent. Online scams have more than doubled.

Con men prey on a number of other human weaknesses too, and Konnikova explicates each in turn. For instance, we tend to see the world the way we want it to be, dismissing red flags in favor of a more optimistic outcome. We like to think of ourselves as nice people, which disposes us to affirming that image by being nice even to people who make us uncomfortable. We are drawn by the allure of scarcity: the one-time-only offer, the limited edition, the investment advisor who only takes on select clients. We’re wired to believe that good things will happen to us: The offer that sounds too good to be true when it’s presented to someone else makes perfect sense when it’s presented to us because we deserve good things; our future is bright. And because, well, what if it’s not a scam? Downturns happen to other people, not to us and certainly not now.

In fact, cons flourish in times of uncertainty and upheaval, when the old ways of doing things have been cast aside. Technological transformation can bring about these times, and so can social and political transformation. Since 2008, Konnikova notes, consumer fraud in the U.S. has risen by more than 60 percent. Online scams have more than doubled. In 2012, the Internet Crime Complaint Center reported 300,000 complaints of online fraud, totaling $525 million in absconded funds. And that was in 2012 alone. As Konnikova puts it, “the conning risks that used to come your way only in circumscribed situations—a walk down Canal Street past a three-card monte table, an ‘investment opportunity’ from the man in your club, and so forth—are a constant presence anytime you open your iPad.”