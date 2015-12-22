Elsewhere on YouTube, you can also find videos of exploding targets demolishing a wooden outhouse, a lemon cake, a red oak tree, a gable barn, a broken dryer, and a range of other useless objects and nuisances. There’s also a whole genre devoted to old cars: a Ford Bronco, a Volkswagen Jetta, a Chrysler LeBaron, a Chevy pickup truck.

The string of stunts can be traced back at least to 2008 when a Minnesota man shot at a dump truck he had filled with exploding targets on his own land, which triggered the alarms at a nearby nuclear power plant. He ultimately pleaded guilty to two felonies and agreed to pay $3,471 in fines. In 2010, someone attempted to level a beaver dam using exploding targets. In 2011, VoodooTactical1 posted a video of a metal sink being jettisoned into the sky to a song by the nu metal band, Saliva, from the The Fast and the Furious.

A Ford Bronco is destroyed with 30 lbs. of Tannerite. cawglock23 / YouTube

For every explosion captured on YouTube, there are many more in backyards and ranches and clearings in the woods around the country. Not all of them go as planned. They’ve raised the ire of the US Forest Service as a common cause of wildfires. And several that I’ve found have gone horribly wrong in other ways. In May 2012 in Ohio, Jennifer Plank-Greer lost most of the function in one hand when struck with a piece of shrapnel from what was believed to be an old refrigerator. She negotiated a settlement with the manufacturer H2Targets this year.

In his deposition, the owner of H2Targets said he began mixing exploding targets at his parents’ house, but moved into a garage when he started selling the product, and then into a 6,000-square foot commercial building. During these experiments, he tested the safety of his product by placing white sheets of paper around the target to observe whether there was any flying debris. “And when you put these pieces of paper at 50 yards,” Plank-Greer’s lawyer asked, “did you experience any kind of debris?”

“No, there was never anything,” he replied.

They didn’t test what happens when the targets are placed inside a metal appliance like a refrigerator.

In April 2013 in Oregon, a 12-year-old boy’s right hand was severed in a blast that occurred while he was handling an exploding target near a campfire. In a similar case, a 20-year-old man named Dylan Dodd in Idaho sprinkled some powder from a Star Targets exploding target on a smoldering campfire and the entire bag detonated. In an instant, he lost his right hand and part of his forearm. Dodd’s case against Star Targets and Cabela’s sporting goods wholesaler was settled out of court last month. A man in Montana is also suing Star Targets for a mixture that exploded in his hand in Yellowstone County in 2012 while he was mixing it a few feet from his pick-up truck. He lost his index finger and half of his middle finger in the accident.

There is also at least one man who used exploding targets in an apparent suicide in March this year in Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon. And in February a boy died and another man was injured after metal fragments from a stove with exploding targets placed inside struck them both. A 22-year-old man accused of firing the shot that triggered the explosion is now facing charges of first-degree manslaughter.

“You can’t save people from themselves,” is a refrain I often heard when talking to exploding targets manufacturers and retailers who stock them. Rob, who works at a gun shop in Naugatuck, Connecticut, exemplified this line of reasoning: “I respect that you’re trying to be objective,” he told me. “But somebody who grows up on a farm is going to be exposed to machines. Somebody from the city who climbs on a tractor won’t know how to use it falls off. Does that mean we have to ban and regulate the tractors?”

The ATF treats exploding targets much the same way they treat firearms. “We say [to retailers] if for whatever reason you don’t feel comfortable, don’t sell them,” ATF Special Agent Jennifer Cicolani said. Some stores choose to impose an age restriction on the explosives, like 18 or 21. The ATF has no way of keeping track of injuries or misuse, in part because the precise circumstances leading up to accidents can be difficult to ascertain. “There could be more people being injured but no suits because the ones injured are the ones that pull the trigger of the gun,” one victim’s attorney said.

I decided I ought to see an exploding target for myself. Finding a way to set one off when a rifle is not easily at hand can be difficult. My guide in this task was Bill Bahr, the owner of Red Dragon MFG, a company run out of a low bungalow in northern New Jersey. He manufactures 37-milimeter grenade launchers for law enforcement along with his own brand of exploding targets called Dragon’s Breath. To test-run his products Bill drives fifteen minutes away to a moto-cross park known as Lepis Land. Behind an inconspicuous driveway on Birdsall Road in Howell Township, there is a junkyard of miscellaneous contracting equipment, behind that, a maze of 20-foot dirt jumps and metal ramps, and behind that, a long, flat clearing perfect for target practice.

No one makes targets the way he makes them, Bill explained to me from behind the wheel of his pickup truck as we made our way to Lepis Land. I balanced his Bushmaster AR-15 on my lap, which we’d be using to set off the targets when we arrived. They’re not just made from fertilizer “out of the bag,” which comes in prills the size of peppercorns. Bill’s ammonium nitrate is much finer, like coarse salt, so it precipitates fire faster.

5 pounds of Tannerite and 2 gallons of gasoline destroy an outhouse. EpicGuysVideos / YouTube

Bill doesn’t shoot much himself anymore. At 82, he’s retired several times from various posts at the Pyrotechnics Guild International, first as second vice president, then president. But he can’t seem to keep away from his pet project of the past 25 years, Red Dragon. He also busies himself tending a motley crew of animals he and his wife have rescued—a miniature horse, a Sicilian burro, about 15 or 20 muscovy ducks, and a turkey that follows them around like a dog. Five years ago, macular degeneration claimed one of Bill’s eyes and he can no longer see well enough to look through the scope on his Bushmaster. Fortunately, we ran into his friend, Carl, at Lepis Land, who was happy to step in as the marksman for the day. We pulled into a ditch and got to work shooting a series of half pound targets. Bill brought four boxes of Dragon’s Breath with 18 kits in each box, totaling 36 pounds of targets. But we’d be setting them off individually of course.

The aluminum perchlorate is packed into plastic duck sauce containers Bill purchases from a restaurant supplier and the ammonium nitrate in slightly larger plastic Tupperware. Bill pours one into the other and the alchemy is complete. By the time we’re ready to set them off, a small crowd has gathered and someone decides we should place the first target on top of a headless mannequin that’s apparently been salvaged from the trash for such purposes. I hoot along with everyone else when Carl shoots it, a plume of smoke and dirt rising to the lowest branches of the surrounding trees. If anything, the experience is slightly anticlimactic and I can understand why one might want to place the target inside a cake or a broken toaster to increase the drama.

Just as this thought crosses my mind, Carl disappears for a few minutes and returns carrying two large buckets in either hand and a smile cracks across Bill’s face. “Ahh, we’re going to have cherry juice all over the place after this.” Someone had dropped off a truckload of fermented bing cherries, he explains. They’re no good for making pies anymore, but we can blow them up. “If we put it high enough we might get hit with some,” Carl speculates. “We’ll be taking a cherry shower.”

With the cherries and target placed down range and everyone accounted for behind Bill’s pickup, Carl takes aim. It takes him a few shots this time, but finally the bullet strikes the target and cherries rain everywhere. The range now smells strongly of fermented matter, like sauerkraut. The bucket has flopped over on one side and broken into a few large shreds. “Yee-haw,” one of the guys says.

The cherries are followed by another round with the mannequin. Then they decide to blow a hole in a mound of dirt. After we’ve shot a handful more, Bill calls it a day. He offers me the rifle in case I want to see what it’s like to pull the trigger but I decline. There are still three boxes of Dragon’s Breath remaining and a few of the guys unload them and carry them off to a shack for later use.

Unlike Star Targets or most other brands of exploding targets, I haven’t been able to find Bill’s product available online. He sells them mostly at gun shows on the weekends and to people he knows. He’s convinced that sooner or later they’ll be banned or restricted in every state, as they already are in some locations around the country.

Maryland state legislators banned the sale of exploding targets to anyone without an explosives license in 2012. Joe Flanagan, a Maryland state fire marshal who lobbied for the bill says his team had been keeping their eye on exploding targets since 2008 when they started popping up in gun shops like Gander Mountain and Cabela’s. “The industry was self-regulating,” he recalls about those days. One of the bill’s opponents was a Maryland State Delegate named Mike Smigiel, who shared his views on the right to bear arms in last month’s issue of the Maryland Bar Journal: “For some, the second amendment is viewed as a restriction on the powers of government, while for others, it is treated as a political impediment to overcome.”

Some District Attorneys in California started prosecuting possession of exploding targets as a felony in recent years. An Attorney General opinion in Tennessee early this year stated that exploding targets break the law. And the U.S. Forest Service considers exploding targets contraband on national forest land, where they are known to cause wildfires.

When exploding targets are banned, Bill Bahr says, people won’t stop using them. “They’ll go underground. It’s just another law on the books cops can never enforce.”

It’s now been two years since Debra Rackley’s accident in Arkansas. For about two months after it happened, Debra was bedridden. After that, she could be transported between her bed, the couch, and a wheelchair as she waited for her foot to heal. Her teachers dropped off her schoolwork and even gave her some lessons at home so she didn’t fall too far behind. An athletic girl who was used to playing outside with her older siblings, Debra wanted to get out of bed sooner than she really could. She’ll likely never be able to walk without a limp, but the doctors were able to save her foot, and for that, her mom says, their family is thankful.

Lead image: Machine gun enthusiasts aim their weapons downrange at a variety of targets loaded with Tannerite in West Point, Kentucky.