Has anyone had a worse year than Sepp Blatter? Ever since U.S. prosecutors kicked off a long-overdue investigation into corruption at FIFA in May, the noose has tightened around football’s most powerful man. But, just as it looked like he might end 2015 unscathed, this week Blatter was banned from the sport for eight years.

Blatter has never been one to take things lying down, and as things got worse for him his responses have increasingly become a study in self-delusion. After the ban came down on Monday. Blatter insisted he was still FIFA president, and that he would keep fighting—not just for himself but for the sake of the organization. “Suspended for what?” he asked. “The president can only be removed by the congress. Even suspended, I am still the president. I regret, but I am not ashamed.”

As we celebrate the news that FIFA might finally be cleaning up its act, we take a look back at Sepp Blatter’s annus horribilis.



May 26: FIFA officials arrested in Switzerland.

In the early hours ahead of FIFA’s annual meeting, Swiss authorities arrested 14 officials for extradition to the U.S. on charges that included racketeering, wire fraud, and a money-laundering conspiracy. The next day, Blatter offered up this defense: “I know many people hold me ultimately responsible for the actions and reputation of the global football community, whether it’s a decision for the hosting of a World Cup or a corruption scandal. We—or I—cannot monitor everyone all of the time.”