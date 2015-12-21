In the real dark night of the soul it is always three o’clock in the morning. —F. Scott Fitzgerald

I

All day, knowing you dead,

I have sat in this long-windowed room,

Looking upon the sea and, dismayed

By mortal sadness, thought without thought to resume

Those hours which you and I have known—

Hours when youth like an insurgent sun

Showered ambition on an aimless air,

Hours foreboding disillusion,

Hours which now there is none to share.

Since you are dead, I live them all alone.

II

A day like any day. Though any day now

We expect death. The sky is overcast,

And shuddering cold as snow the shoreward blast.

And in the marsh, like a sea astray, now

Waters brim. This is the moment when the sea

Being most full of motion seems motionless.

Land and sea are merged. The marsh is gone. And my distress

Is at the flood. All but the dunes are drowned.

And brimming with memory I have found

All hours we ever knew, but have not found

The key. I cannot find the lost key

To the silver closet you as a wild child hid.

III

I think of all you did

And all you might have done, before undone

By death, but for the undoing of despair.

No promise such as yours when like the spring

You came, colors of jonquils in your hair,

Inspired as the wind, when woods are bare

And every silence is about to sing.

None had such promise then, and none

Your scapegrace wit or your disarming grace;

For you were bold as was Danae’s son,

Conceived like Perseus in a dream of gold.

And there was none when you were young, not one,

So prompt in the reflecting shield to trace

The glittering aspect of a Gorgon age.

Despair no love, no fortune could assuage…

Was it a fault in your disastrous blood

That beat from no fortunate god,

The failure of all passion in mid-course?

You shrank from nothing as from solitude,

Lacking the still assurance, and pursued

Beyond the sad excitement by remorse.

Was it that having shaped your stare upon

The severed head of time, upheld and blind,

Upheld by the stained hair,

And seen the blood upon that sightless stare,

You looked and were made one

With the strained horror of those sightless eyes?

You looked, and were not turned to stone.

IV

You have outlasted the nocturnal terror,

The head hanging in the hanging mirror,

The hour haunted by a harrowing face.

Now you are drunk at last. And that disgrace

You sought in oblivious dives you have

At last, in the dissolution of the grave.

V

I have lived with you the hour of your humiliation.

I have seen you turn upon the others in the night

And of sad self-loathing

Concealing nothing

Heard you cry: I am lost. But you are lower!

And you had that right.

The damned do not so own to their damnation.

I have lived with you some hours of the night,

The late hour

When the lights lower,

The later hour

When the lights go out,

When the dissipation of the night is past,

Hour of the outcast and the outworn whore,

That is past three and not yet four—

When the old blackmailer waits beyond the door

And from the gutter with unpitying hands

Demands the same sad guiltiness as before,

The hour of utter destitution

When the soul knows the horror of its loss

And knows the world too poor

For restitution,

Past three o’clock

And not yet four—

When not pity, pride,

Or being brave,

Fortune, friendship, forgetfulness of drudgery

Or of drug avails, for all has been tried,

And nothing avails to save

The soul from recognition of its night.

The hour of death is always four o’clock.

It is always four o’clock in the grave.

VI

Having heard the bare word that you had died,

All day I have lingered in this lofty room,

Locked in the light of sea and cloud,

And thought, at cost of sea-hours, to illume

The hours that you and I have known,

Hours death does not condemn, nor love condone.

And I have seen the sea-light set the tide

In salt succession toward the sullen shore

And while the waves lost on the losing sand

Seen shores receding and the sands succumb.

The waste retreats; glimmering shores retrieve

Unproportioned plunges; the dunes restore

Drowned confines to the disputed kingdom—

Desolate mastery, since the dark has come.

The dark has come. I cannot pluck you bays,

Though here the bay grows wild. For fugitive

As surpassed fame, the leaves this sea-wind frays.

Why should I promise what I cannot give?

I cannot animate with breath

Syllables in the open mouth of death.

Dark, dark. The shore here has a habit of light.

O dark! I leave you to oblivious night!