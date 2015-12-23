The new laws leave it up to you and me. In Arizona’s, passed in April, a shooter “is presumed to be acting reasonably”--and their target is presumed to intend bodily harm--if the target “unlawfully or forcefully enters or entered the person’s residential structure or occupied vehicle”--or merely “is engaged in an unlawful activity or is using the residential structure or occupied motor vehicle to further an unlawful activity.” An unarmed thief who enters through a front door accidentally left unlocked may end up with, as punishment, a summary execution. Notes NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam, “If someone breaks into your dwelling, it’s reasonable to assume that person is in there to do you harm.”

The law is even more broad in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, where the same immunities apply in any place you have a legal right to be. (Perhaps they should call it the “Kingdom Doctrine.”) If innocent bystanders die during a shooting falling under the NRA’s version of the Castle Doctrine, some believe it might mean immunity from prosecution. That’s why either Damon “Red Rock” Darling, a convicted drug dealer, or Leroy “Yellow Man” Larose--both of whom, according to The Miami Herald, plan Castle Doctrine defenses once it is determined whose bullet cut down nine-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins on her front porch in Liberty City during their gunfight--could escape a murder charge or even a civil suit. (The NRA’s Arulanandam says, “Look, any law on the books will, you know--there are going to be people who are going to try to take advantage of the laws on the books.”)

The new stand-your-ground laws are so frightening because they cover shooters who simply feel at risk. In Winter Haven, Florida, Justin Boyette meant no harm when he approached Michael Brady on Brady’s lawn, unarmed, possibly to shake his hand. Brady felt menaced and shot him anyway. Brady feels deeply remorseful--but was the first person to be cleared by the Castle Doctrine defense nonetheless. But the new stand-your-ground laws provide little guidance about what happens once cases reach the courts. A state prosecutor in Kentucky, Kimberly Henderson Baird, was so baffled about how the new law applied to the case of a drug dealer beaten to death by one of his customers that she gave up and accepted a manslaughter plea (it covers “force,” not just guns). “[If] we couldn’t understand it ourselves, how are we going to get a jury to understand it?” The victim’s sister, upon learning that her brother’s killer would be eligible for parole in two months, noted Kentucky’s new law “basically says if anyone comes into your home, and if you have a grudge against them or anything, you can do this and get away with it.” She wonders whether the legislature “thought things through.”

Good question. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, as soon as the 2006 legislative sessions opened, the NRA roared into action so quickly that gun-control groups were blindsided. Bills were introduced in Georgia and South Carolina on January 10; Arizona’s was first read two days later; Kansas’s the day after that; South Dakota’s was signed by February; and, by summer, ten new stand-your-ground laws were in force. Texas is scheduled to introduce its own in January 2007.

The NRA has described it as a train “chugging throughout the nation, reuniting Americans with the right to protect themselves and loved ones from danger.” Both Democrats and Republicans have been glad to grease the rails. Only one state senator voted against Kentucky’s law; Georgia’s passed the state Senate 26-1. Democratic governors signed them in Louisiana, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Some states specifically withhold immunity from those who shoot cops. Johnston’s Georgia, however, does not.