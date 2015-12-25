Other soldiers wrote about matches that had been proposed, but never took place. A soldier in the 1/16th Queen’s Westminsters said that the Germans “wanted to play us at football, but unfortunately we hadn’t got one.” Captain Aiden Liddell of the 2nd Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders wrote home that the enemy soldiers “were awfully keen to get up a football match against us; whether it will come off or not I don’t know.” (It didn’t.) Another letter in the Daily Mail noted that some British soldiers invited the Germans to play a game of football, but the enemy declined to participate.

The majority of the famous 1914 Christmas Day football matches, it appears, were either third-hand accounts based upon rumors or games that never happened. There were a few isolated instances where soldiers did report playing football themselves—companies from the 1st Scot Guards and the 2nd Lancashire Fusiliers both took part in actual matches—but in fact the number of British and German soldiers that played football against their enemies were very small, possibly a few hundred at most out of the 100,000 soldiers who took part in the truce.

So why has football become such a large part of the Christmas truce legend? Partly it is because the subject was mentioned so often, even though the games were more rumor than fact. Partly it is because the idea of those bitter enemies in the fight for the future of Europe playing each other at a harmless football match provides such delightful irony. But mostly it is because the image of the two sides rebelling against their leaders by engaging in the mock conflict of a football match rather than a real battle with bullets and bombs is so appealing, so much what we believe we would have done in their place.

The Guardian embodied this mythmaking in a headline about the matches staged one hundred years after the 2014 Christmas truce: “Kickabout that Captured Futility of First World War To Be Replayed for Centenary.” Those football matches that were in fact mostly mythical illuminate the senselessness of the war for us today. The famous Sainsbury’s 2014 Christmas truce advertisement was praised for capturing the spirit of the British soldiers who met their enemies on that magical Christmas day in 1914 and made common cause with them over a game of football, even while it was vilified for employing the First World War as a prop in a corporate commercial. What few people questioned, however, was using historical inaccuracies to promote a view that imposes our present morality upon someone else’s past.

“We went out, told them we were at war with them, and that really they must play the game and pretend to fight.”

The soldiers who participated in the Christmas truce left behind a clear record in their letters and diaries about their attitude towards the cease-fire. They saw it as a day off, a holiday celebration, and a chance to satisfy their curiosity about an enemy they knew they had to defeat but did not feel the need to hate. They exchanged gifts and souvenirs, discussed the war in very general terms, and buried the dead in No-Man’s-Land. In rare cases, they did play football, but saw the games as a bit of fun rather than a symbol of a futile war. They returned to their trenches with their views on the war unchanged, and resumed fighting within a few days.