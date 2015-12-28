The fight over how many Syrian refugees to admit into the country, or whether to admit any at all, offered another blaring example of how fundamentally warped our immigration politics became in 2015. As Germany prepared to accept some 800,000 Syrians, King and company treated President Obama’s announcement that the United States would resettle 10,000 as an act just shy of treason. Hillary Clinton, perhaps moved by an image published by the AP of the body of a three-year-old washed ashore in Turkey, called on the United States to raise its quota to 65,000, about 15,000 less refugees than Sweden has taken in since September alone.

The fear-mongering ratcheted up a notch in November after the massacre of 130 people by ISIS loyalists in Paris. To his credit, French President Francois Hollande responded by increasing the number of Syrian refugees destined for France by 25%. But 31 U.S. governors, including one Democrat, released statements saying they attempting to ban the resettlement of Syrian refugees in their state. (Several media outlets were quick to quote experts to the effect that states have virtually no say in the resettlement of refugees. Less discussed was the fact that the orchestrator of the Paris attack was Belgian)

News of the killing of 14 people in San Bernardino, California the following month went from yet another regrettable, but unavoidable, mass shooting to an act of unspeakable terror as soon as it was revealed that the perpetrators were Muslim. Donald Trump called for a blanket ban on all Muslims entering the United States; Ted Cruz announced his own plan, a more reasonable, targeted ban, only on those fleeing violence from various places in the Muslim world the United States has in some way made war on—but not, tellingly enough, from Pakistan, the country where one of the San Bernardino attackers was born. (The other, of course, was born in the United States.) Both Trump and Cruz have risen in the polls since then. That the radicalization of Muslims poses some unique threat to American civil society is now an accepted premise, even among those Democrats who denounce Trump’s more outlandish displays of chauvinism.

The speed with which the locus of xenophobic hysteria in America had shifted from the southwest to the Middle East meant that no one raised much concern this summer when the Senate and House passed preliminary foreign appropriations bills that set Central American spending at two-thirds and a third, respectively, of the $1 billion Biden had asked for. Apprehensions at the border were markedly down, which disguised the fact that nothing had changed on the ground in Central America. In July, Insight Crime reported the possibility that post-coup Honduras would cede the distinction of suffering from the world’s highest murder rate to El Salvador, where the following month would bring a degree of bloodshed not experienced since the end of the U.S.-backed civil war.

Also in July, Donald Trump released a controversial three-page statement that Mexico was deliberately sending hordes of murderers, drug dealers, and rapists across the border. There’s much to be learned from Trump’s demagogic rise to national prominence, but one important takeaway is that a significant portion of the electorate is profoundly deluded as to the reality of immigration. Mexico, for one, is no longer the primary point of origin for the majority of Latin American immigrants to the United States. Indeed, in November, a Pew study determined that more Mexicans left the United States than entered between 2009 and 2014.

Not only is the Mexican government not “sending over” anyone, the country has actually beefed up security along its own southern border region at the United States’s behest. The extortions, rapes, kidnappings, and mass executions that now feature among the litany of perils migrants face on their way north can be understood as an extension of U.S. border security. As was the case with Plan Colombia, U.S. policy in Central America is currently being carried out, in significant part, by paramilitary narco-mafias. There is no need to speculate about whether these policies will have consequences for the United States. The policies aren’t new. The consequences are already apparent.

The biggest immigration lie of 2015 may be the idea that we’ve had a debate at all.

In October and November of 2015, while the presidential race plunged even further into the depths of the country’s racial anxieties, more than 10,000 unaccompanied migrants were apprehended at the U.S. border, a 106 percent increase over the same period the previous year. Family unit apprehensions, in which legal guardians were present, rose twofold, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The secretary of Health and Human Services has suggested her agency doesn’t have enough resources to adequately accommodate another surge in child migrants, but Congress remains reluctant to appropriate additional funds in anticipation. In December, to shockingly little fanfare, that same Congress agreed to set aside $750 million in Central American spending for the upcoming fiscal year.

Immigration is a foreign policy crisis that has been wholly subsumed to the expediencies of domestic politics. Donald Trump promises to build an impermeable wall he can’t pay for and deport 12 million people he can’t afford to extract from society. Hillary Clinton is calling for comprehensive reform measures that can’t pass, and a series of executive orders that do nothing to address the underlying phenomenon. And yet, for all the very real differences between the each party’s intentions for dealing with immigrants once they’ve arrived in the country, neither has elaborated a meaningful proposal for how to prevent them from making the journey in the first place. The contrived ideological divide that now separates them on the issue distracts from the broad bipartisan consensus that continues to buttress the logic of U.S. imperialism. The biggest immigration lie of 2015 may be the idea that we’ve had a debate at all.