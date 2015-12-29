His prosecutors claimed Aaron was downloading academic papers files to release them publicly, a tactic that’s advocated in the Guerrilla Open Access Manifesto, a rousing piece in the collection that’s uncertainly credited to Aaron—the editor suggests it might be the work of multiple authors, which sounds plausible to me. Based on what I know about Aaron, I don’t think that was his intention. I suspect he planned to release only the public-domain work that was being improperly kept behind a paywall. I don’t think he intended to break the law, I think he meant to skirt it. I think he believed that mattered.

In a way, Aaron is a cautionary tale for unschooling. One of the lessons that school teaches is that the people who make the rules don’t really have to follow them. It’s something even the most rebellious students learn one way or another, but Aaron looked up a different set of rules and hacked his way out of school instead. On one hand Aaron was happy with his choice and felt more engaged and happier with online peers, on the other he absorbed a dangerous lesson about navigating bureaucratic systems. Plenty of legal scholars and technology experts thought Aaron had kept on the right side of the letter of the law, but the criminal justice system is resistant to the kind of hacking he tended to practice. I don’t know if he considered fleeing the country, but I doubt it. Maybe if he had lived to see Edward Snowden make dodging extradition look good, things would have been different.

I was surprised when I saw the security footage of Aaron entering the MIT building, his bike helmet held half-heartedly in front of his face, his telltale hair poking out the sides. I had read the Manifesto, but I didn’t think it really reflected Aaron’s intentions. I was worried about what could happen to him, but not that worried. I figured he had enough institutional support to keep his punishment to a slap on the wrist. Mostly I was angry that he hadn’t taken what he was doing seriously enough; with a team and a little bit of planning, there’s no reason the authorities should have been able to tie Aaron to the action. But covert ops wasn’t one of his strengths, and he never got the chance to learn.

If I’m part of the we that counted on Aaron, then I’m also part of the we that failed him. I thought his connections and credibility and reputation would keep him safe, and maybe he did too. Maybe we convinced him that a boy like him could change the world, or at least always hack an escape route. But there’s no individual who can’t be picked off if they cross the wrong line, or just the wrong prosecutor.

When I saw Lawrence Lessig—Aaron’s close friend, mentor, a respected lawyer and Harvard professor—distance himself from Aaron’s actions after his death, I was furious. In a blog post denouncing Aaron’s prosecutor Carmen Ortiz (whom he somehow neglects to name), Lessig took care to preface himself by saying

if what the government alleged was true then what he did was wrong. And if not legally wrong, then at least morally wrong. The causes that Aaron fought for are my causes too. But as much as I respect those who disagree with me about this, these means are not mine.

It was cowardly, disrespectful, and it isolated Aaron again in death. He was The Boy, a tragic waste, not a murdered comrade or a martyr. Saying he was misguided served as an excuse for not being at his side.

In the book’s postscript, Aaron meditates in a short blog post written when he was 19 about what it means to leave a legacy. Inventing things works, but he wanted more than to be in-sync with the ideas of his time. Even Supreme Court justices are gears in a machine that functions in predictable ways. One way to make a real impact is, he writes, “trying to do things that change the system instead of following it.” Aaron was so earnest he didn’t realize he was determined to walk into a knife fight, and so impressive the rest of us didn’t think he could lose. We were all wrong. It’s a costly lesson to learn.