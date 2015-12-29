This is why Portraits is unlike most other books of art history. While most scholars attempt to contribute (or remove) a few new names to the standard art historical story, Berger wants to retell the entire story itself. The retelling does not include new artists so much as it entails a fundamental change in our relation to each artist. Consider, for example, the opening paragraph of his essay on Egyptian portrait painters from 30,000 BC:



These are the earliest painted portraits that have survived…Why then do they strike us today as being so immediate? … Why is their look more contemporary than any look to be found in the rest of the two millennia of traditional European art that followed them? The Fayum portraits touch us, as if they had painted last month. Why? This is the riddle.

Berger wants us to understand why 50,000-year-old paintings are relevant right now. On one hand, this approach makes Berger’s essays feel very urgent. On the other, it shows us that art history, like all history, has to be continually rewritten. Only when the historian understands the needs of the present can he elucidate how these needs are answered by the art of the past.

The 74 essays included in Portraits take on an exhilarating variety of forms. Berger’s essay on Caravaggio, for example, is written as a wrenching love letter from Berger to his wife. There is an exchange of letters between Berger and his daughter about looking at the paintings of Titian. A Holbein essay includes discussions on Dostoyevsky, Courbet, and Rothko—but none on Holbein himself, because Berger went to the wrong museum. The life of Franz Hals is summarized as a three-act play. The sculptures of Degas are the subject of a poem. Interestingly, we even get excerpts from Berger’s fiction: the protagonists from his 1958 first novel A Painter of Our Time meet at a Goya exhibition; Corker of his 1964 novel Corker’s Freedom is seen drawing The Maja Undressed.



This formal ingenuity points towards a more general trait of Berger’s criticism—it often reads like a story. “I often think,” Berger said in an interview with Geoff Dyer in 1984, “that even when I was writing on art, it was really a way of story-telling.” Indeed a majority of the entries in Portraits make riveting reading as narratives or character sketches.



Stories also lie at the heart of Berger’s understanding or his engagement with an artwork. “Having looked at a work of art,” he writes in Portraits’ prologue:



I leave the museum or gallery in which it is on display, and tentatively enter the studio in which it was made. And there I wait in the hope of learning something of the story of its making. Of the hopes, of the choices, of the mistakes, of the discoveries implicit in that story. I talk to myself, I remember the world outside the studio, and I address the artist whom I maybe know, or who may have died centuries ago... Occasionally there’s a new space to puzzle both of us. Occasionally there’s a vision which makes us both gasp—gasp as one does before a revelation.

For Berger, paintings are testaments to human expressions or stories of human struggle—they are not simply objects to be admired. It is for this reason that he continually pulls the real, outside world into his criticism.

Hell, from The Garden of Earthly Delights, by Hieronymus Bosch, 1503-1515. Wikimedia / Prado Museum

“Leave the museum. Go the emergency department of the hospital,” Berger writes in his essay on Rembrandt, and it is only in the hospital that we begin to understand how Rembrandt’s captured our corporeal existence, how his calculated dislocation of proportion reflected the “sentient body’s awareness of itself.” Similarly, in his discussion of the “Hell” panel in Hieronymous Bosch’s Millennium Triptych, Berger observes that:

There are no horizons there. There is no continuity between actions... There is only the clamour of the disparate, fragmentary present… Nothing flows through: everything interrupts. There is a kind of spatial delirium. Compare this space to what one sees in the average publicity slot, or in a typical CNN news bulletin, or any mass media news commentary. There is a comparable incoherence, a comparable wilderness of separate excitements, a similar frenzy.

Here he has revealed something vital about Hieronymous Bosch, about modern life, and—most importantly—about how Bosch can help us and navigate modern life. In its bridging of time periods, it also reveals Berger’s acute historical awareness.

“All history is contemporary history,” begins a famous paragraph from G, his 1972 novel that won the Man Booker that year. “For even when the events which the historian studies are events that happened in the distant past, the condition of their being historically known is that they should vibrate in the historian’s mind.” History is always vibrating in Berger’s mind. He knows that history must be understood (imbibed, really) if we are to escape the contingencies of our present and engage with art of the past. And he does his best to share this historical awareness with us. This is why he interrupts a discussion on cave paintings of animals to provide a detailed and moving account of taking his cows out to graze. (For the past 38 years, Berger has lived in Quincy, a town of about 100 people in the French Alps near Mont Blanc.) The cows are brought home, and he returns to the cave art. Suddenly we are struck by their impact. It is the pasture that helped under us under the paintings. Through simple, moving narration, Berger has helped us surpass 5000 years of history, and Portraits is crisscrossed with these bridges between the present and the past.

Art, human expression, historical awareness, material awareness—all are aspects of Berger’s political beliefs. “For twenty years,” he wrote in The Moment of Cubism

(1969), I have searched like Diogenes for a true lover of art: if I had found one I would have been forced to abandon as superficial, as an act of bad faith, my own regard for art which is constantly and openly political. I have never found one.”

Berger is not political in a reductionist or dogmatic way. For him, all great art, and all noble politics, is created as a response to life. The great masters don’t interest him simply because they are great. (Art collectors, even the most discriminating ones, he notes, have a “manic obsession to prove that everything he has bought is incomparably great and that anybody who in any way questions this is an ignorant scoundrel.”) Berger studies their visions to learn something about survival—not just his own, but the also the survival of a world where people can live free and meaningful lives.

Berger’s art criticism transcends its genre to become a very rare thing—literature.

In an otherwise unremarkable introduction to the Selected Essays, Geoff Dyer isolates Berger’s inextricable concerns about art and politics as being “the enduring mystery of great art and the lived experience of the oppressed.” This formulation is exactly right, and it is most vividly represented in Berger’s essay on Caravaggio, originally published in Our Faces, My Heart, Brief As Photos (2005) and reprinted here in Portraits.



Berger agrees with the traditional art-historical view that Caravaggio was “one of the great innovating masters of chiaroscuro, and a forerunner of the light and shade later used by Rembrandt,” but he is not interested in simply entering an art-historical dialogue, so he instead opens a metaphysical and political discussion. Berger considers Caravaggio to be “first painter of life as experienced by the popolaccio [the urban poor]” and the only painter who did not depict the poor for others, but actually shared the popolaccio’s vision. Following this intuition, Berger concludes that Caravaggio’s chiaroscuro wasn’t simply a technical innovation. For Caravaggio:

Light and shade, as he imagined and saw them, had a deeply personal meaning, inextricably entwined with his desires and his instinct for survival. And it is by this, not by any art-historical logic, that his art is linked with the underworld. His chiaroscuro allowed him to banish daylight. Shadows, he felt, offered shelter as can four walls and a roof.

The argument that follows blends social history, close aesthetic analysis, and psychologizing. Berger, who spent much time with the urban poor—his nonfiction book A Seventh Man (1975) was a sustained exploration of the plight of migrant laborers in metropolises across Europe—has noticed that those “who live precariously and are habitually crowded together develop a phobia about open spaces which transforms their frustrating lack of space and privacy into something reassuring.” He thinks Caravaggio shares this fear. He thus convincingly argues that Caravaggio’s deployment of light, the contrasting ways in which he paints outdoor and indoor scenes, the particular drama of his paintings, all astutely reflect the urban poor’s experience of the world.

The enduring mystery and relevance of art; the lived experience, both of the free and the oppressed; by combining these interests, Berger’s art criticism transcends its genre to become a very rare thing—literature.

