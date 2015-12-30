Beyond Texas, other English words have changed meaning when borrowed by other languages. For example, the Japanese now use the word feminisuto, adapted from feminist. In Japanese it means a chivalrous man, one who “does things like being polite to women.”

Another shift shows up in the word handy, which Germans borrowed from the English language. There, it refers to a cellphone.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel texts on her ‘handy.’ Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Words can also change meaning when absorbed into English. For instance, poncho has become narrower in meaning. Borrowed from South American Spanish, it originally meant “woolen fabric”; now it describes a particular piece of clothing, often a plastic one used in the rain. And tycoon had shifted, too. It’s borrowed from Chinese (via Japanese) and originally meant “high official” or “great nobleman.” Today it’s primarily used to describe a businessman who’s made lots of money.

Dreams of the American West

The borrowing of words isn’t a modern phenomenon. According to Diane Nicholls of MacMillan English Dictionaries, it’ll often take place when “different language communities come into contact with each other.”

And settlers did come from Norway to Texas. The town of Clifton, Texas, where a third of the population is of Norwegian descent, has been dubbed the Norwegian Capital of Texas. (However, this New World outpost of Norway uses a different, older dialect of Norwegian, so Texans from Clifton are unfamiliar with this new bit of slang.)

It turns out that communities can come into contact in ways that are not actually physical. In the case of Norwegians’ use of Texas, the borrowing may not originate from physical contact, but through cultural aspiration. In fact, throughout much of Europe the image of the American Wild West appeals to a set of beliefs (perhaps stereotypical or false) about the apparent freedom and lawlessness in the West during the 19th century.

These enthusiastic ideas about American frontier life can be seen in places like Sweden’s Wild West theme parks. And Germany has been fascinated with cowboys and the American frontier from as early as the the 1890s, when Buffalo Bill Cody toured Germany. Twentieth century movies, novels and TV shows continue to promote myths of the Wild West, while prominently featuring Texas.

A cowboy-themed amusement park in Sweden. Naomi Harris/Feature Shoot

Ultimately, the Norwegian use of Texas makes sense because it follows some recognized linguistic principles: it indicates the narrowing of meaning over time, it reflects a change in meaning when applied to a new cultural context, and it represents a glamorized (if stereotypical) view of another culture.



So why did Norwegians settle on the term Texas to describe something fast-paced and frantic?

Given the portrayal of Texas in 19th- and 20th-century popular culture, they’d be crazy not to.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.