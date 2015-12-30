Today, Buggeln writes, “the tens of thousands of modern churches these congregations created are rendered almost invisible by their ubiquity.” Centering on the oeuvres of three architects working largely in the midwest—Edward Sövik, Edward Dart, and Charles Stade—she calls for a revised and more compassionate framework for a much maligned, easily denigrated cross-section of American culture: religion, suburbia, and the imperfect, intriguing influx of modernism into both. What results is a fascinating, if sometimes overly devoted, visual exploration of the making of suburban America’s faith-based institutions. Buggeln, who holds the Phyllis and Richard Duesenberg Chair in Christianity and the Arts at Valparaiso University, discusses the churches as physical signifiers of the needs and priorities of these communities, and excavates the soul-searching of American architects, who tried to discern the appropriate role—to comfort, to inspire, to unify?—of the church structure in a congregation.

The A-frame “seemed too common, too facile, a hasty solution to a more profound spiritual problem.”

Though Buggeln infuses her analysis with the opinions of churchgoers themselves, the architects are clearly the stars in this story, the ones coaxing reluctant or cautious congregations toward more experimental form. She notes that Edward Sövik “often wrote extensive explanatory notes for his buildings, teaching the congregation to see what he saw.” Edward Dart was a deft architect who tended to work on smaller churches with limited budgets; as a result, he often had to rely on the space-saving and inexpensive multipurpose basement, in lieu of separate educational or social wings. Stade, meanwhile, introduced the A-frame form for which he was best known to more conservative areas of the country, such as Atlanta, where his Lutheran Church of the Ascension was considered one of the earliest regional examples of contemporary church design.

But it was Sövik who was a particularly influential and articulate spokesperson for the suburban church movement. For example, while he admired Corbusier’s sculpturally impressive Chapel of Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France, he thought it too virtuosic to be used as a model for church architecture, writing, “It is too much Corbu’s church, not enough the church of God’s family.” He developed the concept of the “nonchurch,” in which flexible space enabled adaption to a community’s changing needs. Ideas such as these dovetailed with the desire that many churchgoers had to have their faith-based experiences mediated through structures that melded the secular with the spiritual.

What comes across most clearly in Buggeln’s text is the extent to which architects’ desires—a vigorous, empowered push to leave behind the trappings of the past and forge onward with cleaner lines and more humble materials—had to contend with the democratic will of congregations. The finished products were far from an individuated, inspired vision; rather, they are imperfectly borne of an amalgam of wishes, and (for those that remain standing) are still evolving to fit the needs of its constituents today. Overall it was, Buggeln contends, “a learning process with both theological and aesthetic dimensions.”

As the 1960s progressed, of course, the appeal of the unified and uniform community passed, and the notion of a religious practice so closely tied to the culture of the suburbs—at one point the movement’s strength—waned in popularity. The enthusiastic attempt to make religion relevant through modern design was also in some ways its downfall. The contemporary yet comfortable form of the A-frame, Buggeln writes, “seemed too common, too facile, a hasty solution to a more profound spiritual problem.”