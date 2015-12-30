A test like this has been a long time coming. Although plenty of good science exists indicating at what age most women are likely to start having more trouble conceiving, researchers have long known many women would prefer their own personalized baby deadlines. In the past, scientists tried creating such a test from a number of different hormones. The anti-Müllerian hormone, says University of Edinburgh reproductive scientist Richard Anderson, is just the “current frontrunner.”

To understand the anti-Müllerian hormone test’s promise and limitations, you need to know a little about its science. Anti-Müllerian hormone is produced by the small, growing follicles in the ovaries. These follicles are tiny, liquid-filled capsules, in which human eggs mature. Measuring how many growing follicles a woman has—or at least, how much anti-Müllerian hormone they make—is a measure of how many eggs the woman has left. It’s a bit like estimating how many blown dandelions are in a field by measuring the number of seeds floating in the air.

Researchers think the natural, falling fertility rates women experience as they age comes from losing both egg quantity and egg quality. That is, a woman becomes less fertile with time in part because she doesn’t have many egg-producing follicles left. She starts with a little under half a million when she hits puberty, then loses something on the order of 10,000 per year until, at some point, she reaches menopause. At the same time, women also become less fertile with age because their remaining eggs have had more time to accumulate DNA damage. So the anti-Müllerian hormone test deals with the first half of this equation.

The test offers a fairly direct measure of a woman’s ovarian reserve. The only more direct option would be to go straight to the source—to get a (far more complicated and expensive) 3-D ultrasound, which allows doctors to count the follicles in a woman’s ovaries.

There are some caveats, however. Unlike an ultrasound, an anti-Müllerian hormone (or AMH for short) test result doesn’t tell doctors how many ovarian follicles a woman has because scientists don’t know enough yet to be able to convert an AMH amount into a follicle number. So as a workaround, doctors compare a woman’s AMH level with a chart of average AMH levels in women of different ages. “Low” and “high” results are relative to other women of the same age.

Clinics that offer AMH tests as fertility predictors use low results as evidence that a woman should freeze her eggs soon. But there’s a problem with that: There aren’t actually any studies that say what a woman’s anti-Müllerian hormone levels now mean for her future, though researchers are working on it.

Age is still the scientifically soundest predictor of how much time a woman has left. Every researcher I spoke with emphasized this. Yet humans vary so widely, it’s easy to imagine your situation may be different from the average. And you don’t want to know when the average woman is out of time. You want to know for you.

Why is the anti-Müllerian hormone test so popular now, even with all of this uncertainty? Why not wait until we have more evidence?

Because, as Rita says, “it’s the best we have.” It provides at least an answer.

The test seems to have gained in popularity alongside the rise of egg freezing, which the American Society for Reproductive Medicine declared no longer “experimental” in 2012. But not everyone supports linking AMH results with egg freezing. “There’s not a lot of data to help guide somebody as to whether or not they should do that,” says Anne Steiner, an infertility doctor and professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “We don’t know [how to answer a question like] ‘OK, my AMH level is this, should I freeze my eggs because two years from now I’m not going to have any eggs?’ I don’t think we know what’s going to happen to people two or three years down the road.”

I’d assumed I wouldn’t care if I found a low result, one that my doctor called “weakness, or ovarian compromise.”

I talked with one woman, Alyssa Sperber, who took the test—and froze her eggs—when she was 34. She’d been asking her regular gynecologist about her fertility, after seeing magazine articles about how women generally have a lot of trouble conceiving after 35. Sperber was single at the time and “didn’t necessarily have a prospect in sight.”

Her gyno referred her to the Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, a group of five fertility clinics. RMA of Connecticut works to get the word out to gynecologists about their fertility assessment services. RMA also holds quarterly fairs, where they offer the anti-Müllerian test to locals for free.

In addition to her anti-Müllerian hormone test, Sperber took a follicle-stimulating hormone test and an ovary ultrasound. The results of the anti-Müllerian hormone test and the ultrasound were troubling. For AMH, she says, “I was in the almost undetectable range, I was so low.” She’ been considering freezing her eggs before; that provided the kick she and her doctor needed to go ahead with the procedure. “Once I got that AMH back, I had to do everything to get those eggs out of me, now,” she says.

Not long after Rita had a healthy baby boy, I got my own anti-Müllerian hormone test. By that time, I had researched and written most of this article. I had to take the test. I was too curious.

The process was swift and easy. While I had my blood drawn, I chatted with the nurse practitioner, who told me about her 31-year-old daughter who was, she sighed, still single. The nurse had started encouraging her daughter to consider freezing her eggs.

I got a call five days later from the doctor. Before I took the test, I’d assumed I wouldn’t care if I found a low result, one that my doctor called “weakness, or ovarian compromise.” Yet, after I hung up, I felt an overwhelming relief. I don’t want to have children now, not for several years at least, and I can’t afford egg freezing.

Although I never told Rita I was thinking of taking the test for this story, she sent me a warning anyway. In an email, she wrote, “If we weren’t thinking about having kids or not in a position to have kids (i.e.: not in a long-term relationship, not married—if that matters to you) there is no point to get the test. (Well, other than to freak you out?)”

Things may be different in the future, if studies establish the anti-Müllerian hormone test, or another hormone test, to be truly predictive. As it stands now, the only thing the test can tell you is whether to panic, and to take drastic action. Even then, because of the uncertainty surrounding the test, you can’t know for sure if you acted on good intelligence.

Rita and Alyssa Sperber aren’t plagued with such worries. “The old adage ‘There is no good time to have kids’ always holds true,” Rita says. “Also the saying how nobody ever feels ready to have kids. We just bit the bullet and did it.”

