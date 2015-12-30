While the reason paranoia manifests is not entirely known, it can occur in any person under the right circumstances—even without drug use. The Department of Psychiatry at the University of Kansas found that guilt may fuel paranoid thoughts, possibly via anxiety. In 2008, Daniel Freeman conducted a virtual reality study of 200 mentally healthy people to further establish whether there’s a need for severe mental illness to experience paranoid delusions. The study’s participants first answered questionnaires about their typical experiences with stress and anxiety, and then used virtual reality headsets to ride a virtual London tube train for four minutes alongside neutral, three-dimensional characters reminiscent of early video game CGI. While many of the subjects thought of the characters as friendly, a “substantial minority” said the characters were hostile.

Many of these paranoid subjects were not used to taking the train in the first place. Familiarity and fear response, combined with individual coping mechanisms, personal history, and tendency to worry contributed to whether people responded to stressors with ease or with paranoid explanations. In other words, participants who normally worried more in their daily lives became increasingly worried and suspicious of their surroundings when they no longer felt comfortable or safe.

In these studies, paranoia seems to be an extension of anxiety, just another human emotion helping us search for meaning in a confusing world. But Corcoran, who has worked extensively with paranoid patients, emphasizes a distinction between psychotic paranoia and the suspicious thoughts of people without severe delusions. “An example I frequently use in presentations is from my treatment of a man with schizophrenia in the 1990’s,” she says. “He believed that aliens had implanted something in his brain and asked for an X-ray, stating that if the X-ray was negative, he would finally consider that this was not true. I was reluctant but he kept asking, so we finally got the X-ray. And it was negative. And he said ... ‘well, maybe what they implanted was made of silicon, and wouldn’t show up on an X-ray.’”

So if your anxieties respond to evidence—if you feel a little better when you get proof that nothing is wrong—you’re probably just experiencing perfectly normal levels of subclinical paranoia. Or you’re high. Or they’re really out to get you.

*

