This calculation hasn’t changed much in the two decades since the pilot program, and in many ways, the political pressure to do more with less has only gotten worse. “If you can see three people in an hour, four people in an hour, you’re not really able to engage with the offenders who might have an issue or a problem,” Mike Masone, Sales Director for Slabb Kiosks, which manufactures probation machines for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, told me. “If it’s just coming in and saying you haven’t left the state and making a judge’s payment, you don’t really need someone’s time.” Slabb’s kiosks are also used by Hilton Hotels, Harrah’s Casino, Whole Foods, and Chanel, where their monitor and keypad setups can be used to give directions, scan prices, do product searches or help answer questions about a store’s services. The company’s Arkansas machines are based on its X6 Transactional Kiosk model, which it also sells as information or advertising terminals for use in malls and casinos.

Companies like Slabb, NORIS, Kiosk Information Systems, and Sentinel Offender Services have helped popularize the probation kiosk systems using hardware similar to what you might use to check-in for a flight at an airport or do self-checkout at the drug store. A report from Research and Markets estimates the global market for kiosks and vending machines to reach $31.75 billion by 2020, with estimated annual growth of 12 percent, a huge industry in which probation kiosks make up only one small piece. “It’s a growing but a finite market,” Masone says, noting that most contracts run for three to five years, a lengthy period that keeps yearly profits stable but not stratospheric. Also limiting are contracts signed at the county and state level, which don’t have quite the same capacity for volume-driven profit as a deal with McDonald’s or Marriott. “We’ll see what happens here politically in the next few years,” he says, “but at a certain point we’ll have to turn the prisons upside down and shake them to get some people out. The management of those people will be really important and kiosks are a really inexpensive way to do that.”

The idea of probation is a relatively modern phenomenon, based on the desire to rehabilitate defendants instead of punishing them with prison. It’s often traced to John Augustus, a Massachusetts cobbler who in 1841 convinced a judge to discharge a local drunk into his care instead of sending him to jail. Augustus built a small cottage industry around rehabilitating people through work training and religious study, claiming to have more than 1,800 people from imprisonment by the time he tied in 1859. In 1878 Massachusetts passed the country’s first probation law, and in 1900 Vermont, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, and Illinois followed suit. By 1910, 39 of the 46 states in the US had some probation law on the book, though many were still overseen by volunteers from churches and synagogues. Before probation laws were popularized, judges would often suspend sentences in cases where they found the sentencing options too punitive, especially when dealing with juvenile offenders. In 1916, the Supreme Court ruled that indefinitely suspending sentences was unconstitutional and suggested the conflict over unjustly harsh sentencing “may be remedied for the future by appropriate legislation.” That legislation arrived in 1925 with the Federal Probation Act, creating a national framework for rehabilitation as an alternative to imprisonment.

Today, probation programs have been largely disconnected from their rehabilitative roots and work mostly as systems of threat-based surveillance. Roughly half of prisoners released end up rearrested for a probation or parole violation or a new offense within three years of their release. One of the biggest problems is the length of probation can far exceed terms of imprisonment, which Jacobson argues can build up resentment as they drag on. Living under heightened scrutiny for three or five years make slip-ups almost inevitable, from having a drink or smoking a joint to leaving the county without advance permission. A Department of Justice survey found that 25 percent of the people on probation or parole in 2005 wound up re-arrested just for violating the terms of their probation or parole.

“Agencies are very good at catching you in those statuses and sending you back to prison,” Jacobson said. “One of the big drivers of mass incarceration is people who are failures from probation or parole, and half those people are not committing new crimes, they’re breaking one or more conditions of their probation or parole. You look at what those conditions are—be drug free, be alcohol free, have a job, have a place to live, don’t hang out with known felon—it’s a system set up for failure.” In New York City, probationers assigned to kiosks wound up having lower violation rates, according to Jacobson, which he attributes to the kiosks being “a less invasive, slightly more civilized process.” According to a study of New York’s kiosk program by The JFA Institute, two-year re-arrest rates for low-risk probationers on kiosks dropped from 31 percent to 28 percent. According to the American Probation and Parole Association, an organization of corrections professionals, academics, and researchers, “low risk offenders are more likely to recidivate with too much correctional intervention rather then no intervention. In most cases, the shorter time a low risk offender is on probation, the better.”