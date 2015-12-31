It’s intimacy that makes political couples the most fascinating of co-conspirators. Bernie Sanders’s senior policy advisor recently told The New York Times that Sanders’s wife “has his ear like no one else in discussions at a very high level… She is his confidante” (Jane Sanders has served as her husband’s chief of staff and later as a press attaché.) Private dreams grow bigger, more grand when you have someone to share them with. But they can also grow more dangerous: the spouse whispering in your ear, feeding your ambition, inciting you to action. As Marion Cotillard explains, the Macbeths want to create their own destiny. They’re thirsty not only for power, but “a change, something bigger than their lives.” When it comes to real life power couples, this shared scheming makes us uneasy. It suggests a secret world, an intimacy no one else can penetrate but which nevertheless exerts its machinations on the affairs of the world. We fear, too, that the political couple’s partnership is somehow more potent than the sum of its two parts.

Generalized anxiety about the Clinton marriage is the most obvious instance of this. In his 1992 campaign for the presidency, Bill made much of the fact that Hillary wasn’t a typical politician’s wife (decorative, demure) but a force in her own right: His slogan, he joked to voters, might as well be “Buy one, get one free.” But the public soon grew uncomfortable with the political clout an unelected woman was wielding in the White House. After her healthcare debacle, she was quietly steered toward more wifely activities. Of course, when Hillary became Secretary of State, Bill was castigated in turn for the political advantages his wife’s position afforded him. Her stature in the Obama administration helped him attract foreign donors for the Clinton Global Initiative, for instance. As a Clinton associate explained, “Bill Clinton’s been able to continue to be the Bill Clinton we know, in large part because of his relationship with the White House and because his wife is the Secretary of State. It’s worked out very well for him. That may be a very cynical way to look at it, but that’s a fact.”

Perhaps what we really dislike is the idea that marriage, a purportedly sacred institution, can be instrumental.

Perhaps what we really dislike is the idea that marriage, a purportedly sacred institution, can be instrumental. In The Good Wife, another saga about marriage and power, Alicia separates from her adulterous, scandal-laden husband but maintains the semblance of a union for PR purposes. Not divorcing him pays off. When he becomes governor of Illinois, she leverages his connections to grow her law practice. Her image as betrayed but loyal wife—the press call her “Saint Alicia”—is useful too: Her high approval ratings eventually convince her to run for state’s attorney herself, a position previously held by her husband.

It’s hard not to see an echo of Hillary here. Her allegiance to Bill despite his infidelities warmed her image in the public eye. In the wake of the Lewinsky scandal, her approval ratings, once dismal, soared. During her 2008 campaign, pundits like Chris Matthews pointed to this to suggest that her power was somehow less than legitimate: “The reason she’s a U.S. Senator,” he argued, “the reason she’s a candidate for President, the reason she may be a front runner, is that her husband messed around.” Given Hillary’s policy achievements and political acumen, the statement—aside from being ugly—was also questionable. Her marriage clearly helped her, but who’s to say she wouldn’t have found another path to power in an alternate reality? When he asked her to marry him, Bill told Time, he qualified the proposal with, “But you shouldn’t do it.” She was, in his view, the most talented pol of their generation with the best command of the issues. Instead of marrying him, he said, she should go to Chicago and get into politics.

The real drama of the power couple lies in this internal struggle to share power—to prop each other up without in fact becoming the prop. For the women, this means carving out a role that isn’t just supportive or ornamental. There’s a good deal of hypocrisy in the accusation that women like Hillary or Alicia have “used” their marriages to climb the political ladder. After all, isn’t that exactly what their husbands did, brandishing attractive, accomplished women on their arms—women who supported and furthered their husbands’ political careers, only to be cast aside at the opportune moment? By seeking power in their own right, and even using their husbands to get it, these women are, in some sense, merely balancing the scale.