Just a couple years ago, the idea that the president of the United States would record a podcast episode from comedian Marc Maron’s garage would have been hard to imagine. But in 2015, podcasts became serious business.

As of early last year, more than a third of Americans have listened to at least one podcast (probably Serial), and 17 percent of Americans had listened to a podcast in the past month, up from 12 percent in 2013. Many of those shows offered diverse voices that would have been hard to find on the public radio you grew up with. Just listen to the badass hosts of Buzzfeed’s Another Round, Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton, grilling Hillary Clinton on her racial justice policies. They ask her tougher questions than we’ve heard in any of the televised primary debates.

2016 will be the year that people stop asking, “Do you listen to podcasts?” and start assuming that you already do. Rather than an assortment of anomalous blockbusters, podcasting will become an established medium in the new year. Media criticism for podcasts will become a thing, and ethical standards around host-read advertising will develop (more on that later). Only one member of your family will ask you this year to show them how to get onto their iPhone’s podcasts app; the rest will have figured it out by this point. This means you’ll actually have time to listen to that new Gimlet show now: congrats!

Here’s what else you can expect to happen in podcasting in the year ahead: