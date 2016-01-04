It took a long time for Republican presidential candidates to formulate a response to the occupation by armed seditionists of a federal building in a national wildlife refuge in rural Oregon.

Today, two leading candidates, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, decided to condemn the takeover. Rubio called it “lawless” on Iowa radio. Cruz, more forcefully, told reporters “we don’t have a constitutional right to use force and violence and to threaten force and violence on others,” calling on the protesters to “stand down peaceably.”

In a primary campaign that’s been defined by reactionary, anti-government politics, this came as a welcome blow for sanity. But it may have been motivated less by sober reason than by the recent lessons of a partisan battle.

The Oregon seditionists are led by two sons of Cliven Bundy, the Nevada rancher who famously engaged in an armed standoff with federal agents in 2014 over his occupation of federal land—and forced them to stand down.