Shep and Clo (who shelter and raise Perdita) and Autolycus (who takes in absent Xeno’s son Zel) help make the difference. Unlike Oedipus who is taken in by more royals, Perdita gets the superhero treatment: a humble but loving adoptive family that hides her origins until she’s a smart, poised young woman with ideas about her own life. Blood may be thicker than water, but nature doesn’t always beat nurture, and sometimes the difference between comedy and tragedy—life and death even—are the stories we hear about ourselves.



A long time ago I had a conversation with a retiring English teacher at a wedding. He lamented that so much of the curriculum was made up of tragedies: murder, betrayal, rape, incest, suicide, and maybe The Importance of Being Earnest thrown in for laughs. The Odyssey passes for fun, but it’s not a comedy when you retell it from the perspective of the twelve hanged maids, as Margaret Atwood does in The Penelopiad. The teacher told me that he didn’t know much about his students when they walk through the door. This was a while before the debate over “trigger warnings,” but he worried that he had been compelled to carelessly expose them to nothing but trauma. His fear wasn’t just that he was accidentally harming kids who were already hurting, but also that he wasn’t allowed to offer them other stories about the world or their own lives. There’s not a roundabout in sight; as Winterson’s Autolycus says, “It’s crossroads all the way.”



In the Western tradition, narratology (or the study of stories) begins with Aristotle’s Poetics. The hero’s tragic “fatal flaw” is elevated to the highest form of drama, while Aristotle’s section on comedy was lost to history. Aristotle had an appreciation for comedy, but his teacher Plato thought it was degenerate and foolishness ought to be tightly regulated. “We will impose such mimicry on slaves and foreign hirelings, and no serious attention shall ever be paid to it,” he wrote, “Nor shall any free man or free woman be seen learning it, and there must always be some novel feature in their mimic shows lest the public taste should be debased by the repeated exhibition of any one piece of vulgarity.” Stories matter, and a blood-and-gender-based caste society shouldn’t hear too many about people being things they’re not and everything turning out okay.

The Gap of Time has a happy ending, which, in Aristotle’s formulation, means it qualifies as a comedy. The Winter’s Tale gets called a comedy for the same reason, but also because its happy ending seems so implausible and tacked on. Instead of going off, the gun introduced in Act I is unloaded and unfired in Act V. The fatal flaw survived. It goes contrary to what we know about stories: Simba has to kill Scar. Anything else is silly.

Winterson’s ending is silly. Just about everyone ends up satisfied. At the last moment, Winterson reveals that the sexy sophisticated secretary who walks off into the sunset with Clo is trans. When I first read it I thought this detail felt dropped in, superfluous, perhaps a laudable political nudge in the UK where some popular feminists have refused to recognize trans women, but artistically awkward. Winterson’s art, however, is storytelling, and being able to include more listeners is a cardinal virtue for storytellers in a way it isn’t for novelists. This reveal is the kind of closing choice a storyteller might make when they look to their listeners and elect to give everyone the happy ending they deserve. At least this time.

But getting to comedy from tragedy requires an intermediate term. Forgiveness, in Winterson’s telling, is not a punchline or an excuse for bad behavior, it’s the only alternative to Oedipus. In a postscript (albeit one that’s not marked as such) Winterson reflects on the ending:

The Winter’s Tale revisits Othello. A man who would rather murder the world than change himself. But this time the heroine doesn’t have to die in service of the hero’s delusions…. Hermione doesn’t die. And Leontes and Polixenes don’t die either. And the future is secured because Florizel and Perdita won’t behave like their fathers. Will they? Forgiveness. Here are only three possible endings to a story—if you put aside And They All Lived Happily Ever After, which isn’t an ending, but a coda. The three possible endings are: Revenge. Tragedy. Forgiveness.

The storyteller has three options, and if revenge ends in tragedy, then only two. It’s easier to grieve tragedy than to laugh with forgiveness; it takes mental infrastructure to understand a narrative, and the Oedipus crossroads are well-paved. In The Gap of Time Winterson tells the harder story. She builds us a roundabout.