So time and again, Cruz stood by Trump when others blanched. When Trump launched his campaign by attacking Mexican undocumented immigrants as rapists and drug dealers, Cruz was there to defend him. “I like Donald Trump. I think he’s terrific, I think he’s brash, I think he speaks the truth,” Cruz told Fox News. That earned a grateful tweet from Trump.

Many Republicans were appalled when Trump trampled on John McCain’s war record, saying, “He’s not a war hero. ... He’s a war hero because he was captured. ... I like people that weren’t captured.” But Cruz was the rare Republican who avoided condemning Trump. “I recognize that folks in the press love to see Republican-on-Republican violence, so you want me to say something bad about Donald Trump or bad about John McCain or bad about anyone else,” Cruz said. “I’m not going to do it. John McCain is a friend of mine. I respect and admire him and he’s an American hero. And Donald Trump is a friend of mine.”



Nor did Cruz have any condemnation for Trump’s incendiary call to ban Muslims from entering the United States. In mild terms, Cruz disagreed with Trump’s proposal, saying, “I do not think it is the right solution.” But in a press conference in December, Cruz made clear that this dispute over policy didn’t impinge on his high regard for Trump, stating, “I do not believe the world needs my voice added to that chorus of critics. ... And listen, I commend Donald Trump for standing up and focusing America’s attention on the need to secure our borders.”



So Cruz was willing to tolerate Trump’s insults to Mexicans and Muslims as well as stalwart Republicans like John McCain. It was only when Cruz himself became the subject of Trumpian fire that he decided enough was enough. Cruz’s position is cowardly and self-centered: he refused to have stronger words for Trump’s outrages because he didn’t want to offend Trump’s supporters, and that pusillanimity was in the service of an extremely selfish worldview.

Cruz can be compared to Republicans like Dick Cheney and Rob Portman who came out in favor of marriage equality because they had gay relatives. While their change of heart is commendable, the fact that it came about only because they were personally touched by the matter is telling. It points to a fundamental lack of empathy, in that they couldn’t change their view on the matter until a close family member was affected. Similarly, Cruz has no empathy for Mexican or Muslim immigrants, or even a trace of fellow-feeling for a fellow Republican senator like John McCain. It’s only when Cruz himself was insulted that he stood up to Trump, because Cruz has no greater principle than his own self-interest.

