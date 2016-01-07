The internet is obsessed with everything. Type “the internet is obsessed with” into Google and you’ll find a seemingly never-ending stream of what the internet is mad for: cats, new apps, Jennifer Lawrence, some show on Netflix, and, depending on the day, coffee or craft beer or natural wine. But it’s not just obsessed with objects, trends, and people: It loves things. It hates everything, (including, inexplicably, Renoir?). It has boyfriends, and always has a newest crush. It often kills things, and when it’s not doing that, it’s ruining them. The internet is apparently very busy.

The problem: “The internet” doesn’t exist, at least not in the way most people seem to think. Not only does referring to everything online as “the internet” mistakenly suggest that the digital is a space separate from the rest of life, but also, more importantly, it implies that the internet is a single sphere that we all share. (Which, if it needs pointing out, is something that simply cannot be true about a global technology used by hundreds of millions of people around the world.) It’s time to be far more careful about what we mean when we say “the internet.”

Calling online media and activity “the internet” made more sense before the 2000s. The web was emerging and becoming an increasingly important facet of modern, privileged, Western life, and a single term helped to give shape and character to what was often overwhelmingly new. The scarcity and high cost of internet access had the effect of favoring already privileged demographics, or fostering homogeneous communities. At the time—when discussion boards were dominated by (often white, male) Star Wars nerds and gamers—referring to everything online as “the internet” was a reflection of how early web users were comparatively less diverse than they are today.

That’s not to diminish the importance of heuristics; they’re often necessary shortcuts to quickly express how we feel. When I travel, I talk about the vibe of a city as a way to explain my experience as a tourist, even though I know a city is so much bigger than what I could experience in a week. When I describe New Delhi as chaotic, or call Vienna serene, it’s a way of framing my personal experience—and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of accuracy to be able to express myself more expediently.