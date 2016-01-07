These three words, which appeared over Flora Lewis’s column in the April 10 New York Times, strike many experts as possibly the most boring headline ever written. Each word taken alone is sleep-inducing. Taken together, they are virtually lethal. Our scientific curiosity is aroused. Has there ever been a more boring headline? Is it possible even to imagine a more boring headline? Readers are invited to try. Please send your nominations to “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative,” c/o Jamie Baylis, THE NEW REPUBLIC, 1220 19th Street N.W., Washington, DC . 20036. The winner will receive a copy of A Time to Heal by Gerald Ford. All boring headlines become the property of THE NEW REPUBLIC.