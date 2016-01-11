The simple answer would be because we have no option. If negotiations and sanctions do not work, then all we can do is to continue paying North Korea off with an aid package to keep it contained until the next threat, which might or might not be the real hydrogen bomb. And the real fear of a nuclearized and isolated North Korea is the risk of its getting into the hands of those in the Middle East—ISIS or any other bad actor. Then, the only remaining method of containment is an intervention, which would finally put an end to the world’s most brutal regime and its 7o-year entrapment of its citizens. But are we prepared for the consequences?

One thing I have found remarkable following this topic from both inside and outside North Korea, is how rotten that government is at its core, and how infectious that rottenness can be. What distinguishes North Korea from any other nation in the world is its isolation, and the degree to which that isolation is built on lies. The foundational myth of the Great Leader is a lie, and the system largely functions on maintaining that lie by shielding it with a maze of further lies. What I found, when I lived there undercover as an investigative journalist for six months, is that people there, having been born and indoctrinated into a society where lying is a prerequisite for survival, often cannot tell the difference between truth and lies. This was also evidenced among the countless defectors I interviewed in the surrounding regions, in whose testimonies I often encountered lies and exaggeration.

I was not surprised, for example, when the heartbreaking confession of the world’s most celebrated North Korean gulag escapee and the star of the internationally celebrated book, Escape from Camp 14, Shin Dong-hyuk, whose testimony influenced the changing of the U.N. agenda, turned out to be bogus: Shin had never been incarcerated in Camp 14. Lies are so infectious that even the international media’s coverage of North Korea was often untrue, partly due to the lack of information or misinformation, but sometimes due to dishonesty and opportunism as a consequence of the impossibility of verification. For example, when I covered the North Korean team at the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa, several media outlets, including CNN, reported that the small group of North Korean fans in the stadium were actually Chinese actors hired by Kim Jong-il, when in fact they were North Korean migrant laborers, sent there on a bus from neighboring Namibia.

It appears to me quite logical that North Korea will keep lying to its own people, to the world, to itself to secure its ways. But what about our lies? Why does no one ever talk about the obvious solution of an intervention? What is the real reason for pretending that anything else will work to denuclearize North Korea when it is clear that North Korea has chosen nuclearizing as the only chance of its survival?

One of the biggest issues of the 2016 presidential election is the refugee crisis. Are we avoiding a situation where we would have no choice but to embrace some of the 25 million psychologically damaged North Koreans, who have been born and raised in the cult of the Great Leader for three generations, and whose value systems are so different from ours that it isn’t certain how long it might take them to become productive members of any capitalist and democratic society?