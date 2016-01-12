When Barack Obama leaves the White House one year from now, he’ll be 55 years old, just a few months older than Bill Clinton was when he launched the Clinton Foundation in 2001.

What Obama ultimately chooses to do with his relative youth and vitality will be subject to the whims of political and family fortune, but he’s provided many hints about how he hopes his post-presidency shakes out, and he’s likely to provide more in his final State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Obama obviously wants to be succeeded by a Democratic president. Because of the country’s current political alignment, Democratic victory in November is the only way to guarantee continued progress expanding health coverage, holding medical costs down without gutting public insurance, limiting the growth of inequality through downward income distribution, and so on. To that end, the president has promised to “leave it all out on the field” in 2016, to secure and build upon as many of his domestic achievements as he can.

Clearly frustrated by the country’s epidemic of gun massacres, Obama has dedicated himself in recent weeks to building a liberal counterweight to the National Rifle Association, in the hope of slowing the spread of weapons of mass killing. Two years ago, in the aftermath of the Trayvon Martin shooting, he launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative as a bulwark against the risks of economic privation and violence that face black families, and black men in particular. He has singled out our governing institutions and campaign-finance system for special opprobrium, touting ideas like disclosure and even quasi-compulsory voting in order to shake the most perverse incentives out of politics.