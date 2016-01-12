South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been tagged to respond to President Obama’s State of the Union response tonight, yet it is hard not to see her as the Republicans party’s response not to an outgoing president so much as an internal threat. Although as stalwart a conservative as needed to please the GOP base, Haley is personally and politically the antithesis of Donald Trump. By giving the prominent role of responding to Obama to Haley, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is sending a strong signal that Trumpism is not where the future of the party should be. Yet Haley, despite her considerable reputation, won’t be enough to quell the rising support for Trump within the party—or to put a more reasonable face on the ascendant politics he represents.

It’s easy to run down the list of differences between Trump and Haley. He’s a boorish sexist; she’s an accomplished female politician who has overcome misogynist allegations (including rumors of marital infidelity). He’s the avatar of white nationalism and xenophobia; she’s the daughter of Sikh immigrants from India. He’s the anti-politician with no record in office; she’s been governor of South Carolina since 2010. He inflames culture-war issues; she pushed for the removal of the Confederate flag from the state capital after the Charleston massacre.

Haley is no moderate. She takes the standard conservative line on a host of issues. She’s anti-union, anti-gun control, anti-abortion, anti-Obamacare, and favors the strict enforcement of immigration laws. She’s done nothing to make state government more racially diverse in South Carolina.

But as right-wing as she is, Haley also draws the line at Trump-style demonization of racial and religious minorities. Asked about Trump’s hostile comments about undocumented immigrants last July on Meet the Press, she said, “We need to make sure that we’re always communicating in a way that’s got respect and dignity, and that’s what so much was about with South Carolina was, when we saw all of this happen, people respected each other. They may have disagreed, but they respected each other. That tone is important for the country.”

