The birth conspiracy theories that dogged President Barack Obama were absurd but they had a clear thrust: He was a Kenyan, secret Muslim anti-colonialist (and possibly Marxist). Ted Cruz is now facing his own birther questions because of his actual birth in Calgary, Canada, but the accusations are more nebulous. Earlier this month, Carly Fiorina said, “I find it odd that Senator Ted Cruz did not renounce his duel Canadian citizenship until 2014 when it became clear he was running for president.”

Fiorina’s hazy word “odd” conveys just how uncertain the claims against Cruz are. After all, what is the danger of him being born in Canada, an American ally of long standing? It’s not as frightening or alien to America as many other nations. So it seems implausible to worry that Cruz is a Canchurian candidate raised to take over America on behalf of Canadian interest.

Still, there’s a long history of conspiracy theories about Canada that Cruz’s opponents could draw on if they wanted to raise the specter of a closet Canadian in the White House.

For the first century after the American Revolution of 1776, the United States was a fragile republic that still lived under the shadow of the British empire. Canada was known as British North America. There was a widespread fear that Canada could be used as a launching pad for the English re-conquest of America. The War of 1812—which saw British and Amerindian troops using Canada as a staging ground for an attack that burned down the White House—grew out of these anxieties.

