President Obama’s final State of the Union address Tuesday night was notable both for its allusions to at least four Republican presidential primary candidates—Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Jeb Bush—and for the relative extent to which it concerned itself with each one.

Obama made no secret of his distaste for George W. Bush-like military adventurism, or for Republican politicians who attack food stamps—and anyone following the campaign closely recognized those moments as oblique attacks on Rubio and Bush, respectively. But Obama devoted more rhetorical effort to denouncing Cruz, and far more still to denouncing Trump.

If this was a reflection of Obama’s desire to elevate Trump, casting him as the guiding force of Republican politics for obvious political reasons, it was also a reflection of the disquieting reality that, as Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall wrote recently, “Trump is not only not winning the primary race as of now but dominating the race like no non-incumbent has in modern history.”

It’s against this backdrop that establishment Republicans are stepping up their efforts to weaken Trump, and doing their best to discourage attacks on Rubio. Party leaders picked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants who condemns Trump’s demagoguery, to deliver the official State of the Union response. And party strategists have lined up to defend Rubio from establishment attacks—even as Rubio attacks other establishment candidates—because they recognize Rubio is the strongest non-insurgent candidate in the field.