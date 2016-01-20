In Icaria, there is no private property or money. Food, shelter, clothing, and all of life’s comforts are produced and distributed by the state. Men and women are considered equal and receive the same comprehensive public education, although women do not vote. When an Icarian family runs low on food, they place a specially designed container into a specially designed niche outside of their specially designed apartment. When they return home after a day working in collective workshops, they find their bin topped off with healthful victuals. The sources of Icarian abundance are technological innovation and the fact that everyone works for the wealth of the republic. There are no idle rich or landed aristocracy to draw off the wealth of the nation. As a result of these reforms, many old occupations have been rendered obsolete. In Icaria there are no domestic servants, cops, informants, middlemen, soldiers, gunsmiths, or bankers.

For six hundred pages, the novel follows Carisdall as he travels around the island, wondering blandly at Icaria’s wondrous wonders. In Icaria, “all the children are charming, the men vigorous and handsome, the women enchanting and divine . . . all the social and political institutions bear the hallmark of reason, justice, and wisdom. Crime is unknown there. Everyone lives in peace, pleasure, joy and happiness. In a word, Icaria is truly a second promised land, an Eden, and Elysium, a new earthly paradise.” Whatever is not “wondrous” is “splendid” or “awe-striking.” One early critic noted that “there is such a debauch of virtue in Icaria that a two-fisted encounter between a pair of rascals would bring a reader the desired sigh of relief.”

The Icarian movement spread rapidly throughout France during the 1840s, especially in smaller provincial cities where a lagging economy and reactionary police raids galvanized left-leaning artisans. In 1843, reporting for British socialist Robert Owen’s newspaper in Manchester, Engels wrote, “The French Icarian Communists are estimated at about half a million, women and children not taken into account.” This estimate is certainly high. Christopher H. Johnson, whose methods are considerably more scientific than those of Engels, approximates that by 1846, there were one hundred thousand active Icarians in seventy-eight of France’s one hundred departments. Either way, there were enough of them for the French police to crown Cabet the chef des communistes.

As his popularity rose, Cabet’s rhetoric, became increasingly messianic. In the minds of his followers, the idea of Icaria was woven into the ancient narrative of millennial anticipation: the end of suffering, the righting of wrongs, the coming of New Jerusalem. The movement took on religious overtones. Cabet was heralded as “the successor to the works of Christ.” The Icarians called him “dear and venerated father” or, simply, “Papa.” Cabet, who always had an inflated sense of his own genius, did not discourage them.

In the fall of 1847, Cabet sailed to London to meet with Owen and William Peters, an American socialist and land agent who had been hired by the recently annexed state of Texas to find settlers. Texas, which had joined the United States two years earlier, was eager for white pioneers. Peters proposed that the Icarians sign a deal entitling them to three thousand acres of highly discounted land in the Trinity River valley. There was a catch. Most homesteaders tended to favor regions where land was cheap but where some settlement had already occurred. So rather than offer the Icarians a single, contiguous tract, Peters proposed that they take their land in family-sized allotments of 320 acres, laid out in a checkerboard pattern. Each Icarian-owned plot would therefore be surrounded on four sides by land held back by the Republic of Texas to be sold to future immigrants at a premium. Peters’s proposal further stipulated that the Icarians had to begin building homes on half of their plots within a year. If they failed to reach that deadline, they would have to pay full price for the land.